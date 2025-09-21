Novel Night Out Dance Concept Launches in San Diego
A growing trend of going out "Earlier" gains traction worldwide. San Diego entrepreneurs Max Gold and Amal Chandaria created Earlier, a dance-focused event catering to adults who eschew traditional late night club options choosing instead for an early evening of dancing that allows them to be home and in bed by 10:30.
San Diego, CA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- San Diego based local artists, and avid surfers, Max Gold and Amal Chandaria launch Earlier, a dance-focused event catering to adults who eschew traditional late night club options choosing instead for an early evening of dancing that allows them to be home and in bed by 10:30.
As adults worldwide embrace non-traditional entertainment trends, including dancing at all hours of the day, Earlier is primed to serve an expanding audience of those 21 and over who prefer activities that are both exhilarating and allow its patrons to meet their early morning obligations.
“We believe that you shouldn’t have to choose between a good night out and a good night’s sleep,” says co-founder Gold. “Our mission is to empower attendees to dance hard, live loudly and feel alive without paying for it the next day.”
Gold and Chandaria hatched the idea for Earlier after a birthday celebration that ended at 2 am led to missing out on the next day’s cleanest waves—which are seldom available after sunrise.
“We didn’t want to miss out on being with friends, but we also felt like there was an opportunity to offer an entertainment alternative for others like us,” continues Gold. “Earlier can be compared to a North County beach party at sunset. We provide an open, non-exclusive space to let loose, dance, have a drink, experience a great night out and still be in bed on time.”
Their first event, held July 29 at Belly Up in Solana Beach, validated their concept. Their next event, to be held September 23 at Belly Up featuring DJs Senzo, Mr. Bold and Sonny Olivera, will solidify it. Earlier plans to expand to additional U.S. cities in 2026.
bellyup.com/calendar/13962624/earlier-dj-senzo-dj-mr-bold/
Contact
EarlierContact
Steve Olsher
619-310-4784
https://bellyup.com/calendar/13962624/earlier-dj-senzo-dj-mr-bold/
