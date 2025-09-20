Australian Cruise Group Announces Early Bird Group Offers for Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney
Sydney, Australia, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As the festive season approaches, Australian Cruise Group is inviting groups to celebrate on the water with its 2025 Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney that run from November 14 through to December 24. To get ahead of the high demand for celebrations on the harbour, there are group booking discounts on offer for those who book well in advance. These savings apply to both small-group packages and private deck hire, giving organisers the chance to secure prime dates while enjoying better value for their celebrations.
Featuring packages with all-inclusive dining and entertainment, curated for groups as small as 6 guests, this is a great opportunity for Sydneysiders to plan a holiday celebration against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour.
“Our Christmas cruises on Sydney Harbour are designed to provide a seamless end-of-year celebration option for groups large and small,” said a spokesperson for Australian Cruise Group. “Guests can enjoy a festive dining experience on the water, with everything taken care of – from meals, drinks and special festive extras to the spectacular harbour views.”
The company also offers the option to hire a private deck on the boat for groups larger than 40 guests, allowing full flexibility to customise menus, entertainment and event styling. For corporate parties, this option creates an exclusive venue without the need to book traditional banquet halls or function spaces. For social groups, it offers the rare opportunity to host a private celebration in a world-class location.
With more than two decades of experience in cruise hospitality, Australian Cruise Group has become a trusted provider of festive and corporate events on Sydney Harbour. Its Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney are among the most popular seasonal offerings, often selling out well in advance due to high demand from businesses and social groups.
Group booking deals are now available with early reservations strongly recommended to secure preferred dates and vessels. Australian Cruise Group’s dedicated events team is available to assist organisers in tailoring packages for larger groups.
Featuring packages with all-inclusive dining and entertainment, curated for groups as small as 6 guests, this is a great opportunity for Sydneysiders to plan a holiday celebration against the stunning backdrop of Sydney Harbour.
“Our Christmas cruises on Sydney Harbour are designed to provide a seamless end-of-year celebration option for groups large and small,” said a spokesperson for Australian Cruise Group. “Guests can enjoy a festive dining experience on the water, with everything taken care of – from meals, drinks and special festive extras to the spectacular harbour views.”
The company also offers the option to hire a private deck on the boat for groups larger than 40 guests, allowing full flexibility to customise menus, entertainment and event styling. For corporate parties, this option creates an exclusive venue without the need to book traditional banquet halls or function spaces. For social groups, it offers the rare opportunity to host a private celebration in a world-class location.
With more than two decades of experience in cruise hospitality, Australian Cruise Group has become a trusted provider of festive and corporate events on Sydney Harbour. Its Christmas Party Cruises in Sydney are among the most popular seasonal offerings, often selling out well in advance due to high demand from businesses and social groups.
Group booking deals are now available with early reservations strongly recommended to secure preferred dates and vessels. Australian Cruise Group’s dedicated events team is available to assist organisers in tailoring packages for larger groups.
Contact
Australian Cruise GroupContact
Charlotte Clark
(+612) 8296 7351
https://australiancruisegroup.com.au
Charlotte Clark
(+612) 8296 7351
https://australiancruisegroup.com.au
Categories