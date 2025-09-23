SocialBox.Biz Leads London’s “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign for Secure IT Reuse and Maximum Social Impact Story for London, UK Companies and Beyond
SocialBox.Biz, a pioneering social enterprise, is spearheading a transformative movement helping businesses across London to prioritise secure IT equipment reuse over disposal. The “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” campaign empowers organisations to maximise their corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating old tech to SocialBox.Biz before recycling and disposal in central London and UK-wide.
London, United Kingdom, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SocialBox.Biz, a London-based Community Interest Company is providing secure IT hardware reuse for businesses as an alternative to recycling, focusing on environmental, social, and ESG benefits. This approach can significantly reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions, provide certified data wiping, enhance social impact by donating reused equipment to those in need, whilst increasing corporate impact. Full details at SocialBox.Biz and from the post below.
https://medium.com/@info_81043/the-london-business-guide-to-ethical-it-reuse-before-it-disposal-a-sustainable-approach-to-b7fb229de78c
In a pivotal move amid the UN's warning of an 82 million tonne e-rubbish surge by 2030, SocialBox.Biz is transforming how London businesses handle old IT hardware. The social enterprise's latest initiatives, including the "Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It" campaign launched in August 2025, are positioning it as the #1 solution for secure IT reuse in the capital, helping companies cut Scope 3 emissions while increasing positive impact.
Instead of sending used tech straight to recycling, companies are choosing to reuse it first with SocialBox.Biz. Why? Because it’s better for the planet and helps cut down on Scope 3 emissions (the ones tied to supply chains).
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/searching-secure-disposal-london-socialbox-biz-trading-enterprises--oo9wf/
The Carbon Cost of Manufacturing vs. Reusing
The production phase of a laptop's lifecycle contributes to 75% to 85% of its total carbon footprint. A peer-reviewed study from Cranfield University reveals that reused laptops emit over 15 times less CO₂ than new ones.
According to SocialBox.Biz, reusing a single computer can save approximately 310 kg of CO₂ emissions. To illustrate, donating 100 computers can prevent around 31 tons of CO₂ from entering the atmosphere.
While recycling plays a role in recovering precious metals, it involves energy-intensive processes like shredding and material recovery, which still generate significant CO₂ emissions.
This is why according to SocialBox.Biz’s "reuse before corporate IT recycling" model is essential. It intercepts usable technology before it enters the recycling stream, maximizing both its environmental and social value.
The London Business Guide to Ethical IT Reuse Before IT Disposal.
Why Reuse is Better than IT Recycling and IT Disposal for companies in London for CO(2) Emissions reduction and How SocialBox.biz Handles Data Security.
Ahead of Recycling Week In 2025, discover Why Reuse Outperforms Recycling and Disposal in Reducing CO₂ Emissions, and Learn How SocialBox.Biz Ensures Your Data Security Every Step of the Way. More information and guides:
https://www.socialbox.biz/it-recycling-and-disposal-a-guide-to-choosing-a-secure-partner-beyond-recycling-reuse-innovation-from-socialbox-biz/
https://www.socialbox.biz/secure-it-disposal-london-there-is-a-smarter-way-with-secure-reuse-first-for-usable-items-with-socialbox-biz-innovation/
https://www.socialbox.biz/reuse-before-recycling/
https://medium.com/@info_81043/the-london-business-guide-to-ethical-it-reuse-before-it-disposal-a-sustainable-approach-to-b7fb229de78c
Contact
SocialBox.Biz Trading Enterprises CICContact
Peter Paduh
+44 0843 289 5722
https://www.socialbox.biz/secure-it-disposal-london-there-is-a-smarter-way-with-secure-reuse-first-f
