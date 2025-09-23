SocialBox.Biz Leads London’s “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” Campaign for Secure IT Reuse and Maximum Social Impact Story for London, UK Companies and Beyond

SocialBox.Biz, a pioneering social enterprise, is spearheading a transformative movement helping businesses across London to prioritise secure IT equipment reuse over disposal. The “Call SocialBox.Biz Before You Scrap It” campaign empowers organisations to maximise their corporate social responsibility (CSR) by donating old tech to SocialBox.Biz before recycling and disposal in central London and UK-wide.