Business as UNusual Launches Globally – Redefining Leadership for Uncertain Times
Acclaimed transformational leadership expert Dennis Akkerman launches Business as UNusual, a bold guide for leaders navigating disruption and change. Available via leading SE Asia bookstores, it builds on "The Naked Leader" as part of his Leadership Trilogy, offering a 360° roadmap to resilience and adaptability.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In an era defined by disruption, uncertainty and accelerated change, acclaimed transformational leadership expert Dennis Akkerman launches Business as UNusual, a bold new guide for leaders navigating transformation in uncertain times.
Building on the success of his first book, "The Naked Leader," Akkerman’s latest work is the second in his Leadership Trilogy. Business as UNusual offers a 360-degree roadmap for business transformation, equipping leaders with strategies to cultivate purpose, resilience and adaptability across all business functions.
“The best leaders are imperfect. They are perfectly aware of that,” says Akkerman. “True leadership today is not about reacting to noise or clinging to outdated methods. It is about transformational thinking, creating environments where people thrive and reframing uncertainty as opportunity.”
Early endorsements hail the book as “an excellent guide for leaders in turbulent times” (Doede Vierstra, Chairman Supervisory Board Stedin NV) and “the ultimate business guide for the 21st century” (Karen-Marie Kragelund, Change Catalyst).
Published by Kanyin Books, the book will be available in leading bookstores across Southeast Asia, including Kinokuniya, MPH, Popular, Eslite and Tsutaya Books, and globally available through Amazon.
About the Author
Dennis Akkerman is the Founder and Managing Director of Orbis Business School. With over two decades of experience leading international corporate transformations in more than 30 countries across 4 continents, Akkerman is a sought-after leadership coach, facilitator and keynote speaker.
Akkerman has been recognised as a "True Master of Transformational Leadership" and ranked among the Global Top 25 in Transformational Leadership 2025 (Thinkers360) as well as Top 100 Leaders to Follow in Malaysia (LinkedIn). Originally from The Netherlands, he has been living in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for 12 years.
