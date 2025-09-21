Copper Mountain Technologies to Showcase New VNA and Embedded Module Solutions at European Microwave Week 2025
Copper Mountain Technologies (CMT) will be exhibiting at European Microwave Week 2025 in Utrecht, Netherlands, September 23-25. Visit them at Booth B085 where the company will be highlighting several new and exciting Vector Network Analyzer (VNA) and S-Parameter measurement solutions.
Utrecht, Netherlands, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Featured Product Demonstrations Include:
R140B 1-port 15 GHz VNA
Demonstrating an antenna return loss measurement while connected to a Raspberry Pi. This demo will highlight CMT’s new VNA software running on a Linux system with ARM processor.
Embeddable Modules
Custom-designed embedded modules that integrate precise S-Parameter measurement capabilities directly into existing measurement systems.
A2202-FX 2-port 22 GHz VNA
A new Advanced Series VNA paired with third-party extenders to perform mmWave Measurements in the WR-6 band (110-170 GHz).
SN0916 16-port 9 GHz VNA
A Multiport VNA demonstrating differential return loss, differential insertion loss, and crosstalk on an Ethernet cable.
S5180B 2-Port 18 GHz VNA
A VNA with built-in pulse modulation capabilities, demonstrating CMT’s Automatic Fixture Removal (AFR) Plug-in for accurate measurement of hard-to-access devices, such as SMD-sized components mounted on a fixture.
Copper Mountain Technologies invites EuMW 2025 attendees to explore these demonstrations and learn how CMT’s VNA solutions deliver precision, flexibility, and value for RF test applications.
About Copper Mountain Technologies
Copper Mountain Technologies develops innovative RF test and measurement solutions for engineers all over the world. It is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN USA, with R&D, manufacturing and service center in the European Union, and sales offices in Singapore, London, and Miami. The company pioneered metrology-grade USB VNAs in 2011 and continues to push for innovation and change in the industry, offering a broad range of USB vector network analyzers, calibration kits, and accessories for 50 Ohm and 75 Ohm impedances to 330 GHz. The VNAs use software for Windows® or Linux® operating systems on an external computer, PC, or tablet. CMT VNAs are used by engineers in many different industries, including defense, automotive, materials measurement, medical imaging and diagnostics, broadcasting, and telecommunications. All CMT VNAs include application and automation support, and years of engineering expertise at your disposal.
Justin Bragg
317-222-5400
https://coppermountaintech.com/
