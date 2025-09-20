Up North Storage Center in Park Rapids, MN Sells to Local Buyer
Minneapolis, MN, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented by Matt Haugen, Alex Ihrke, Nathan Gottlieb, and Tom Flannigan, are pleased to announce the sale of Up North Storage Center in Park Rapids, Minnesota for $880,000. The buyer, an active operator expanding their footprint across secondary Minnesota markets, acquired the property as part of their long-term growth strategy.
Up North Storage Center is a well-maintained and strategically located facility serving both Park Rapids residents and the surrounding lake communities. The property totals 16,800 rentable square feet across 88 all-steel, drive up units, providing secure and convenient storage solutions. With perimeter fencing, gated access, and consistent occupancy, the facility has earned a reputation as a trusted storage provider in a region that benefits from both year-round demand and a significant seasonal population surge.
This transaction underscores investor confidence in quality, growth-ready storage facilities across Minnesota’s secondary markets. Additionally, the facility sits on a 7.6-acre parcel, leaving significant room for future expansion to meet the area’s growing storage needs.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
