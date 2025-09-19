Macrovey Wins Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award for Autonomous Material Deployment System at 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA

Macrovey has won the Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA for its Autonomous Material Deployment System (AMDS). The company was also a finalist for the Mobile Laydown System and AutoPick System, earning recognition in three additional categories. This milestone highlights Macrovey’s innovation in delivering flexible, scalable automation for commercial and mission-critical supply chains.