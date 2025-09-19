Macrovey Wins Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award for Autonomous Material Deployment System at 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA
Macrovey has won the Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA for its Autonomous Material Deployment System (AMDS). The company was also a finalist for the Mobile Laydown System and AutoPick System, earning recognition in three additional categories. This milestone highlights Macrovey’s innovation in delivering flexible, scalable automation for commercial and mission-critical supply chains.
Alpharetta, GA, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Macrovey, a leader in next-generation warehouse automation and logistics innovation, has been awarded the Manufacturing Supply Chain Excellence Award at the 2025 Supply Chain Excellence Awards USA, held September 16 at the Emmanuel Luxury Venue in Miami Beach.
Macrovey earned the honor for its Autonomous Material Deployment System (AMDS), a breakthrough logistics platform combining swarm robotics, six-axis robotic arms, autonomous mobile robots, and AI-driven software. With its digital twin technology, predictive maintenance, and adaptive Warehouse Control System (WCS), AMDS delivers end-to-end autonomous logistics with precision, resilience, and scalability.
In mobile configurations, the AMDS can process up to 800 bins per hour, enabling rapid setup, reconfiguration, and deployment across commercial, humanitarian, and mission-critical environments. Its modular design supports diverse use cases, from e-commerce fulfillment to disaster response to military logistics validation under a U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase I contract.
In addition to its win, Macrovey was also a finalist in three other categories:
The Industrial Innovation Award for its Mobile Laydown System.
The Food & Drink Supply Chain Excellence Award for its AutoPick System.
The Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence Award for its AutoPick System.
The Supply Chain Excellence Awards have been internationally recognized for 29 years, honoring organizations that demonstrate measurable impact and leadership across the global supply chain.
With its growing portfolio of award-winning technologies, Macrovey continues to redefine what’s possible in supply chain modernization across both commercial and mission-critical markets.
For more information about Macrovey and its automation systems, visit www.macrovey.com.
Christie Pierce
404-641-8588
macrovey.com
