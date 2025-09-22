Vocabulous US Brings Gamified Learning to Religious Education Market
Vocabulous US, creator of the Word of the Day app, brings gamified learning to Scripture study with Biblegram, a cryptogram puzzle game that reveals Bible verses through brain-training challenges.
Boynton Beach, FL, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Vocabulous US, creator of the popular Word of the Day app, is expanding its mission of making vocabulary learning engaging and accessible with the launch of Biblegram, a cryptogram puzzle game designed specifically for Scripture study.
While educational gaming has transformed secular learning, faith-based education has seen fewer innovations in interactive study tools. Recognizing the linguistic richness of the Bible, the company applied its proven vocabulary learning methodology to Scripture to create a uniquely engaging study tool.
Biblegram's novel approach engages users on both spiritual and intellectual levels through gentle brain training. The app’s cryptogram puzzles reveal Bible verses, challenging users intellectually while deepening their connection to the text. Optional devotionals and journaling prompts offer further opportunities for reflection.
The launch is part of Vocabulous US's broader effort to bring educational gaming principles to new learning contexts.
About Vocabulous US Vocabulous US creates educational apps focused on cognitive development through vocabulary expansion, including the Word of the Day app, which has over 7 million downloads.
Tanya McTavish
647-970-4611
https://vocabulous.us
