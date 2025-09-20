Two Owatonna Self Storage Facilities Sell to Expanding Local Operator
Minneapolis, MN, September 20, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A reputable local storage operator with a strong presence across Minnesota has acquired KO Storage (managed) of Owatonna, a two-location self storage portfolio strategically positioned along Interstate 35.
The portfolio includes 35,342 rentable square feet across two facilities situated just blocks apart. The drive-up location comprises 28,600 RSF, while the climate-controlled facility offers 6,742 RSF, providing customers with a diverse range of storage solutions. Both properties are modern, well-maintained, and designed to serve the needs of a wide tenant base seeking secure, accessible, and flexible storage. Both facilities have consistently achieved high occupancy rates and strong rental performance, reflecting the stability and demand of the Owatonna market.
The facilities are equipped with high quality access and security features across both locations, providing tenants with modern safety and convenience. These institutional-quality amenities, paired with Owatonna’s strong demographics, create a compelling investment profile.
The transaction was brokered by Tom Flannigan, Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen, and Nathan Gottlieb of Area Commercial Real Estate Services, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, who represented the seller in the sale.
“This transaction highlights continued investor confidence in secondary Minnesota markets, where strong demographics and well-positioned assets provide long-term growth opportunities,” said Flannigan, who represented the Seller in the transaction.
Tom, Alex, Matt and Nathan are the Minnesota, Iowa and North and South Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
