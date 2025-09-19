Colt Whittenburg Named Professional of the Year for 2025 for Real Estate by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Amarillo, TX, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Colt Whittenburg of Amarillo, Texas, has been named Professional of the Year for 2025 in real estate by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field.
About Colt Whittenburg
Colt Whittenburg is the owner of Canadian River Villas Amarillo, a national real estate organization specializing in offering apartments for extended stays. Whittenburg manages daily operations and maintenance for the extended stay apartment complex, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for guests. He is responsible for liaising with customers and overseeing all aspects of property management.
Canadian River Villas Amarillo caters to corporate travelers, individuals relocating, and those in need of temporary housing. The apartments are fully furnished, featuring contemporary furniture, stylish decor, and fully equipped kitchens. The property provides high-speed Wi-Fi, spacious living areas, and is located close to business hubs, dining, and recreational options. Whittenburg’s commitment to customer service and convenience distinguishes the complex, setting a new standard for corporate housing in Amarillo.
In his spare time, Colt enjoys outdoor activities, boating, ATVs, and family activities.
For more information, visit https://canadianrivervillas.com/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website: www.strww.com.
About Colt Whittenburg
Colt Whittenburg is the owner of Canadian River Villas Amarillo, a national real estate organization specializing in offering apartments for extended stays. Whittenburg manages daily operations and maintenance for the extended stay apartment complex, ensuring a seamless and comfortable experience for guests. He is responsible for liaising with customers and overseeing all aspects of property management.
Canadian River Villas Amarillo caters to corporate travelers, individuals relocating, and those in need of temporary housing. The apartments are fully furnished, featuring contemporary furniture, stylish decor, and fully equipped kitchens. The property provides high-speed Wi-Fi, spacious living areas, and is located close to business hubs, dining, and recreational options. Whittenburg’s commitment to customer service and convenience distinguishes the complex, setting a new standard for corporate housing in Amarillo.
In his spare time, Colt enjoys outdoor activities, boating, ATVs, and family activities.
For more information, visit https://canadianrivervillas.com/.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website: www.strww.com.
Contact
Strathmore's Who's Who WorldwideContact
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Hailee Matthews
516-677-9696
Categories