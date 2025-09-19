Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks to be Featured in Two-Page Spread in Fall 2025 Issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine
Mansfield, TX, September 19, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks of Mansfield, Texas, will be featured in the fall 2025 issue of P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Magazine. She will be recognized for her outstanding contributions and remarkable success in the fields of agriculture, real estate, investments, and self-storage.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
An esteemed and long-standing member of P.O.W.E.R, Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks has been a prolific entrepreneur for over 30 years. She has been involved in numerous ventures in real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and the self-storage industries. She is president and co-owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., a company she founded with her sister, Shelly Knapp. In business since 1999, the company specializes in land rentals and is known for providing exceptional rental properties and real estate services. The siblings also own Knapp Sisters Self Storage. The facility comprises five self-storage buildings, including the largest climate-controlled facility in the area. Their business was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S.
Darcy’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to always trust their gut feelings. "When I first had the idea to build a self-storage facility, I made up my mind that it was going to be different from others," said Darcy. She listened to her intuition and pursued her idea, which turned out to be a tremendous success. "There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish," said Darcy, "If you believe in yourself and your plans, you can be successful."
Darcy attributes her passion for real estate to her grandfather, James H. Knapp, an attorney who was instrumental in the development of the Texas City of Arlington. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that same passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to future generations.
Deeply involved in their personal and professional communities, the Knapp sisters are active members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.
Darcy has appeared in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine previously and has received numerous other honors, such as a Woman of Distinction and an Honored Member award. She was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and named P.O.W.E.R.’s Top Entrepreneur.
In addition to her professional endeavors, Darcy enjoys spending time on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeos, hunting, and traveling.
For more information about Darcy and her businesses, visit www.knappsistersselfstorage.com or call (817) 473-2311. You can also find the Knapp Sisters on Facebook at Knapp Sisters Rental and Knapp Sisters Self Storage.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
About Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks
An esteemed and long-standing member of P.O.W.E.R, Darcy L. Knapp-Fricks has been a prolific entrepreneur for over 30 years. She has been involved in numerous ventures in real estate, investments, cattle production, ranching, and the self-storage industries. She is president and co-owner of Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd., a company she founded with her sister, Shelly Knapp. In business since 1999, the company specializes in land rentals and is known for providing exceptional rental properties and real estate services. The siblings also own Knapp Sisters Self Storage. The facility comprises five self-storage buildings, including the largest climate-controlled facility in the area. Their business was rated the #1 U-Haul dealer in Texas and #3 U-Haul dealer in the U.S.
Darcy’s advice to other entrepreneurs is to always trust their gut feelings. "When I first had the idea to build a self-storage facility, I made up my mind that it was going to be different from others," said Darcy. She listened to her intuition and pursued her idea, which turned out to be a tremendous success. "There is nothing too big or too small for you to accomplish," said Darcy, "If you believe in yourself and your plans, you can be successful."
Darcy attributes her passion for real estate to her grandfather, James H. Knapp, an attorney who was instrumental in the development of the Texas City of Arlington. Darcy believes that if she can maintain that same passion, it would be a great duty served as well as to pass on to future generations.
Deeply involved in their personal and professional communities, the Knapp sisters are active members of the Texas Self Storage Association, the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, the Arlington Historical Society, the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce, and the Better Business Bureau.
Darcy has appeared in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine previously and has received numerous other honors, such as a Woman of Distinction and an Honored Member award. She was also showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City and named P.O.W.E.R.’s Top Entrepreneur.
In addition to her professional endeavors, Darcy enjoys spending time on her ranch in South Texas, water sports, rodeos, hunting, and traveling.
For more information about Darcy and her businesses, visit www.knappsistersselfstorage.com or call (817) 473-2311. You can also find the Knapp Sisters on Facebook at Knapp Sisters Rental and Knapp Sisters Self Storage.
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER's nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories