FleetMining Launches No-Cost Cloud Mining Platform with $15 Bonus, Enabling Users to Mine Bitcoin and Dogecoin Without Hardware or Fees
Denver, CO, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- FleetMining, a USA-based cloud mining company, announces the launch of its zero-cost cloud mining service, giving users the ability to mine popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Dogecoin without investing in expensive hardware or electricity costs.
The new platform introduces a streamlined way for crypto enthusiasts and newcomers to earn passive income through mining—entirely online. FleetMining is offering a $15 free mining contract upon registration.
FleetMining’s platform removes the traditional complexities of crypto mining. Users no longer need to purchase mining rigs or maintain servers. With just an email address, individuals can sign up and start earning daily payouts through a simple, user-friendly interface. The platform supports mining for Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Litecoin (LTC).
“We created FleetMining with the belief that anyone should be able to participate in cryptocurrency mining without high costs or technical challenges,” said a company representative. “Our model is built for transparency, ease of use, and financial inclusion.”
Global Operations with Eco-Conscious Infrastructure
FleetMining operates its mining farms in strategic, energy-efficient regions such as Kazakhstan and Iceland. These locations are selected for their low electricity rates and sustainable energy sources, allowing the company to pass cost savings and reliability on to its users.
- 2 day duration - $100 investment - $3 daily income - $100+$6=$106 total revenue
- 5 day duration - $500 investment - $6.25 daily income - $500+$31.25=$531.25 total revenue
- 15 day duration - $3,000 investment - $45 daily income - $3,000+$675=$3,675 total revenue
- 20 day duration - $6,000 investment - $96 daily income - $6,000+$1,920=$7,920 total revenue
- 45 day duration - $30,000 investment - $540 daily income - $30,000+$24,300=$54,300 total revenue
- 55 day duration - $200,000 investment - $3,800 daily income - $200,000+$209,000=$409,000 total revenue
- 60 day duration - $300,000 investment - $6000 daily income - $300,000+$360,000=$660,000 total revenue
Mining contracts from FleetMining are designed to support users with varying levels of expertise.
FleetMining states that its platform's highlights are:
·Free $15 Mining Bonus – Get started immediately without any payment.
·No Hardware Required – All mining is cloud-based.
·Daily Earnings – Receive payouts directly to one's wallet.
·Environmentally Friendly – Operates in energy-efficient regions.
·Safe & Secure – SSL encryption and anti-DDoS protection ensure account safety.
https://fleetmining.com
info@fleetmining.com
1225 17th St,, Denver, CO 80202, United States
Contact
Mina Hayes
+1 (479) 441-0005
