Heera Software Celebrates Major Milestone with New Office Move and Team Celebration
Heera Software has moved to a new office in Baner, Pune, marking a key milestone in its 25+ year journey. The expansion highlights the company’s growth, strong team culture, and commitment to driving innovation in distribution and sales automation.
Pune, India, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Heera Software, a top player in the SaaS and enterprise Distribution Management and Sales Force Automation software arena, has proudly established itself as a leader in the downstream supply chain industry for over 25+ years. Today, the company is excited to announce its relocation to a new office space in Baner, a move that reflects its ongoing growth and development. This milestone marks an important chapter in the company’s growth story, reflecting its expanding team, increasing project pipeline, and stronger market presence. To celebrate this transition, Heera Software hosted a vibrant event that brought together all employees, highlighting the company’s dedication to its people and culture.
A Testament to Growth and Expansion
The relocation to a new office is a direct result of Heera Software’s steady growth over the past few years. The company has not only increased its workforce but also broadened its client base across various sectors, including FMCG, Construction and chemicals, Retail & Lifestyle, and other distribution-related businesses. Trusted by leading brands, Heera Software offers a full range of products, including Distribution Management Software (DMS), Sales Force Automation (SFA), Retailer App, Rural DMS, In-store promoter app, and Asset Management, for the changing needs of the B2B industry. The company recognized the need for a modern workspace that could support a larger and more dynamic team.
Heera’s products enable top CPG brands to gain sales and distribution visibility, improve downstream supply chain operations and boost overall sales. Heera Software’s solutions are business critical applications that maintain high standards of data security and compliance through industry certifications like ISO 27001, SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2. Heera Software is recognized as the preferred technology partner by esteemed brands such as Pidilite, Red Bull, and Mondelez International. The company’s innovative Distribution Management and Sales Force Automation (SFA) platforms have helped transform businesses, with a user base exceeding 2 million plus retailers, 35,000 Plus SFA users, and 25,000 Plus DMS users.
“The move to our new office is more than just a change of address; it symbolizes Heera Software's growth and vision for the future,” said Radhesham Dhoot, Founder and CEO at Heera Software. “Our new facility promotes better collaboration, improves productivity, as we continued delivering innovative solutions to our clients worldwide.”
The new office features open collaborative spaces, dedicated meeting rooms, and employee-friendly amenities. This modern environment is crucial for supporting the company’s growing portfolio of software development projects and enabling smooth communication across teams.
Celebrating the Heart of Heera Software — Its People
Recognizing that a company’s true strength lies in its people, Heera Software made employee involvement a central part of the office move celebration. The day started with a pooja ceremony, a meaningful tradition aimed at blessing the new workspace and fostering a sense of community. Afterward, a lively musical event took center stage, where employees showcased their talents and enjoyed performances by colleagues and guest artists. The event filled the evening with laughter, dance, and shared experiences, reinforcing the company’s culture of inclusiveness and team bonding.
“This celebration was a genuine way to recognize the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in this move,” said Sonali Salave, HR Manager at Heera Software. “It mattered to us that our employees felt valued and connected during this transition because they are truly the foundation of our success.”
Leadership Recognition of Team Efforts
The success of the move depended on the smooth coordination and dedication of internal teams managing logistics and ensuring business continuity. The transition occurred without any disruptions to daily operations. Founder & CEO, Mr. Radhesham Dhoot, personally recognized the employees and partners who played key roles in this complex process. “Our team's exceptional dedication made this successful office relocation achievable,” stated Mr. Radhesham Dhoot. “Their teamwork made sure operations continued smoothly as we moved into a space that reflects our growth and goals.”
This recognition reinforced the company’s philosophy of valuing every contribution and maintaining a sense of unity even amid rapid growth.
With its new office, Heera Software is well-positioned to pursue ambitious goals in product development, market expansion, and client service excellence. The upgraded infrastructure provides the flexibility and resources to attract top talent, nurture innovation, and strengthen client relationships. The inauguration of our new headquarters positions us to seize the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.
With a clear vision for the future, Heera Software plans to deepen its focus on AI and advanced technological capabilities to expand and refine its distribution offerings. These enhancements will support clients in achieving smarter, more agile route-to-market operations. The company’s continued investment in innovation reflects its dedication to transforming the distribution landscape.
About Heera Software
Founded in 1999, Heera Software has a legacy spanning over 25+ years. It has been a leading route-to-market solution provider, empowering FMCG, CPG, and distribution-related brands with its distribution and sales automation suite. The company specializes in streamlining the downstream supply chain, improving field sales efficiency, and optimizing overall sales operations.
Heera’s latest offerings feature an enhanced online DMS and upcoming solutions such as target and incentive automation, in-store applications, and other products tailored to the FMCG and CPG markets in India. Every new release will incorporate AI-driven features to help Heera’s customers maintain a competitive edge with each digital implementation.
Contact
Heera Software Private Limited
Santosh Kadpewad
+91895-690-8256
https://heerasoftware.com
