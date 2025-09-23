NC Gospel Artist Kim Person Celebrates 25 Years in Music with #1 Spot on US Luminate Current Gospel Chart for Album "Reflections"
Kim Person is celebrating a major milestone 25 years in the gospel music scene. A 5-time Stellar Award nominee and award-winning artist, her new album "Reflections," hits #1 on US Luminate Current Gospel Chart.
Raleigh, NC, September 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- NC Billboard Artist Kim Person Celebrates 25 Years in Music with #1 Spot on US Luminate Current Gospel Chart for 8th Album Reflections.
Five-time Stellar Award nominee and acclaimed national recording artist Kim Person is celebrating a remarkable milestone with the release of her current album Reflections.
Reflections debuted at #11 on the Billboard Top Gospel Album Charts and quickly returned to the charts at #14, demonstrating the album's powerful messages and its deep connection with listeners. This release not only adds to Kim's impressive discography but also reflects her unwavering commitment to inspiring others through music. In addition to Person’s June 21 official release day for Reflections the album hit Luminate US Current Gospel Album the First Week July 5 at #1 Peak, on Today chart at #3, and on the US Top Christian/Album Chart at #6 this week.
In addition to her album's success, Kim's current single, Your Love a gospel song, infused with a Country/Americana vibe reached the Top 100 on multiple airplay charts, achieving #84 on the Billboard Airplay chart and securing the #73 position on the MediaBase chart. These accomplishments underscore her growing influence within the gospel community and beyond.
"This year has truly been transformative for me," Kim shared. As I celebrate 25 years in music, I am thrilled to see the impact of Reflections and the response from my fans. I am grateful for the milestones we’ve achieved together and look forward to continuing this journey of inspiration and connection.
As Kim Person continues to shine in the music industry, fans can look forward to a Christmas tour featuring a series of performances and events that celebrate her remarkable journey and the heartfelt themes of love, hope, and reflection found in her work. Be sure to check out her YouTube channel for a variety of videos highlighting Kim’s journey, including a new concert video for Your Love. Her music is streaming and available on all digital platforms.
For more information about Kim Person and her latest album Reflections, please visit:
- Facebook: @kimpersonmusic
- Instagram: @iamkimperson
- TikTok: @iamkimperson
Contact:
KLP Music Enterprise
919-272-5585
kimpersonmusic.com
Raleigh N.C.
