Lens-Based Fine Art by Steve Traves Selected for Atlanta Galleries
Atlanta Photography Group Public Reception October 21, 2025
Atlanta, GA, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fine art photographs by Atlanta artist Steve Traves will be featured in two upcoming shows at the Atlanta Photography Group galleries in Midtown Atlanta, juried by the senior curator of photography from the Norton Museum of Art, and the co-managing editor of Fraction magazine.
“Storytelling 2025” will present documentary and street photography, alongside “Portrait 2025,” both opening October 21 at APG’s Ansley Mall galleries, 1544 Piedmont Ave.
Earlier this year, Traves’ work also was selected for the APG shows “iVisual 2025” and “Focus 2025,” juried by curators from Jackson Fine Art and the photography director of Wired magazine.
Traves comes to lens-based fine art following dual careers as a commercial photographer and multimedia developer. After majoring in photography at Orange Coast College and UCLA, his freelance practice included Architecture, Engineering, Editorial, Nature/Landscape, and Medical/Scientific portfolios. As a self-taught digital content creator, he was one of the first Apple-certified multimedia software developers. Through his independent company, Trek Interactive, he photographed, wrote and programmed award-winning CD’s for the original iMac. He went on to become an App Store developer, as a photographer/writer/producer of educational content for the first generation of the iPad.
In a recent interview, Traves described his photography journey: “I began at the tender age of five, with my Dad’s Kodak 616. After several decades in the darkroom, I switched to digital image-making and my interest in all things tech-related led me to multimedia development, creating photo-based “edutainment” software during the early days of “computer labs” in schools and libraries. Primarily working on architectural and engineering assignments — photographing buildings, bridges and airports for a living — my commercial photography career also involved journalism and documentary work, but I never had time to develop an artistic portfolio. I’m happy for the new opportunity to pursue lens-based fine art.”
Established in 1987, Atlanta Photography Group is funded by the City of Atlanta Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs, The Fulton County Commission, and the Georgia Council for the Arts along with its partner agency, the National Endowment for the Arts.
