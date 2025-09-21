3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC
Alpharetta, GA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3PG Advisors, LLC a consulting & advisory leader in the Green Industry and Facilities Services niche, today announced a major milestone in its growth strategy with the elevation of Chief Operating Officer Gloria Palmer, CPA to Co-Founder and President of a newly launched business unit: Source Expert Advisors LLC.
This move reflects 3PG Advisor’s commitment to growth, professional excellence, and long-term value creation. The new business unit will focus on Investor Services including buy-side M&A strategy/execution, due diligence, integration, organization effectiveness, growth strategies, board governance and operational efficiency. This opportunity helps the company to capitalize on emerging opportunities and deepen its impact across the skilled trades industry with private equity investors.
“Gloria has been instrumental in shaping our operational backbone and driving execution across every dimension of our sell-side core business,” said Jeff Harkness, Founder and CEO of 3PG Advisors, LLC “Her elevation to Co-Founder and President of Source Expert Advisors is both a recognition of her excellence and a strategic investment in the future of our business enterprise.”
Since joining the company, Gloria has led transformative initiatives in financial analysis, talent acquisition, financial reporting/training, standard operating procedures and key technology investments which have helped drive the core business in its growth strategy. Her new role will empower her to lead opportunities with private equity partners, facilities/skilled trades owners, accounting firms, law firms and other professionals within the new unit. Gloria will also continue to collaborate closely with the executive leadership on enterprise-wide priorities.
“I’m honored to step into this expanded role and help shape the next chapter of our growth,” said Palmer. “This new business unit represents a bold vision for where we’re headed—and I’m excited to build it with the same intensity, integrity, and operational rigor that defines our culture.”
The launch of the new business unit and leadership opportunity marks a pivotal moment in 3PG Advisors’ evolution, reinforcing their reputation as industry experts and supporting numerous requests from private equity investors to drive and support buyside platforms.
