3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC
Alpharetta, GA, September 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 3PG Advisors, LLC a leading strategic advisory firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and operational transformation, is proud to announce the promotion of Nick Bramblett to Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective immediately.
Nick has served as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions since joining the firm, where he has been instrumental in driving deal execution, expanding client relationships, and shaping the firm’s growth strategy. His promotion reflects 3PG Advisors’ commitment to operational excellence and leadership as the firm scales its impact across the skilled trades and facility services industries.
“Nick’s elevation to COO is a natural progression as we scale. Nick has consistently demonstrated strategic execution of our business model, operational rigor, and a deep commitment to our clients and team,” said Jeff Harkness, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3PG Advisors. “We are thrilled to have him lead our operational platform into the next chapter.”
As COO, Nick will oversee firm-wide operations, deal execution, and operational efficiency as 3PG continues to work with companies pursuing private equity funding, strategic acquisitions, or debt financing solutions. In his new role, Nick will be responsible for advancing the firm’s operational excellence and ensuring seamless execution across every stage of the transaction process. He will focus on scaling internal infrastructure, strengthening risk management, and refining client delivery standards to support the firm’s continued growth. His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to disciplined execution and its long-term strategy of building a best-in-class investment banking platform.
“I am excited for the opportunity to step into this role as 3PG continues to expand its presence in the business and facilities services sector,” said Bramblett. “3PG Advisors is defined by its people—we are dedicated to creating lasting legacies for our clients through succession planning, growth and go-to-market strategy, and deal execution. I look forward to driving our core business lines as we continue to lead the market in pre-work, in-house quality of earnings, and deal execution as private equity accelerates their investment into the facilities and business services industry.”
Nick brings a unique blend of financial acumen, legal expertise, and business strategy to 3PG Advisors. With a finance degree from Auburn University and both a law degree and MBA from the University of South Carolina, he pairs a deep understanding of deal structures and regulatory nuance with the practical know-how to scale and operate complex organizations. Prior to joining 3PG Advisors, he worked at Ernst and Young, where he led cross-border transactions, M&A execution, and operational integration initiatives. Nick also held various roles in finance and strategy at Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway manufacturing company.
Nick has served as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions since joining the firm, where he has been instrumental in driving deal execution, expanding client relationships, and shaping the firm’s growth strategy. His promotion reflects 3PG Advisors’ commitment to operational excellence and leadership as the firm scales its impact across the skilled trades and facility services industries.
“Nick’s elevation to COO is a natural progression as we scale. Nick has consistently demonstrated strategic execution of our business model, operational rigor, and a deep commitment to our clients and team,” said Jeff Harkness, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of 3PG Advisors. “We are thrilled to have him lead our operational platform into the next chapter.”
As COO, Nick will oversee firm-wide operations, deal execution, and operational efficiency as 3PG continues to work with companies pursuing private equity funding, strategic acquisitions, or debt financing solutions. In his new role, Nick will be responsible for advancing the firm’s operational excellence and ensuring seamless execution across every stage of the transaction process. He will focus on scaling internal infrastructure, strengthening risk management, and refining client delivery standards to support the firm’s continued growth. His appointment underscores the firm’s commitment to disciplined execution and its long-term strategy of building a best-in-class investment banking platform.
“I am excited for the opportunity to step into this role as 3PG continues to expand its presence in the business and facilities services sector,” said Bramblett. “3PG Advisors is defined by its people—we are dedicated to creating lasting legacies for our clients through succession planning, growth and go-to-market strategy, and deal execution. I look forward to driving our core business lines as we continue to lead the market in pre-work, in-house quality of earnings, and deal execution as private equity accelerates their investment into the facilities and business services industry.”
Nick brings a unique blend of financial acumen, legal expertise, and business strategy to 3PG Advisors. With a finance degree from Auburn University and both a law degree and MBA from the University of South Carolina, he pairs a deep understanding of deal structures and regulatory nuance with the practical know-how to scale and operate complex organizations. Prior to joining 3PG Advisors, he worked at Ernst and Young, where he led cross-border transactions, M&A execution, and operational integration initiatives. Nick also held various roles in finance and strategy at Shaw Industries, a Berkshire Hathaway manufacturing company.
Contact
3PG AdvisorsContact
Bobbi Seymour
678-941-8810
3pgadvisors.com
Bobbi Seymour
678-941-8810
3pgadvisors.com
Categories