Parlay Opens Creator Waitlist: A New Platform Redefining Fan Connection and Creator Earnings
The creator economy is booming — but creators and fans deserve more. Parlay is here to deliver it.
San Diego, CA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Today, Parlay AI announced the opening of its creator waitlist, giving influencers, public figures, and content creators early access to a new platform designed to deepen fan connections and unlock new revenue opportunities.
In an era where creators struggle to keep up with algorithms and endless posting, Parlay offers a simple solution: give fans more of who they love, anytime — while creators earn up to 80% of payouts.
“Creators are burned out by the chase for likes,” said Zaneta Owens, Founder & CEO of Parlay. “Parlay lets creators extend their personality to fans in a scalable, safe, and emotionally intelligent way — without extra work.”
Built for Creators
Push out exclusive content (voice, video, behind-the-scenes) instantly.
Earn through subscriptions and microtransactions with 80% payouts.
Customize offerings with flexible categories and communication styles.
Better for Fans
Gain direct access to creators they admire.
Enjoy authentic, personal interactions.
Unlock exclusive content and become part of a creator’s inner circle.
Why It Matters
The creator economy is projected to surpass $500 billion globally, yet many platforms leave creators underpaid and fans overlooked. Parlay AI bridges that gap, combining the best of social media engagement with proven revenue models.
Early interest has been strong, with creators across fitness, lifestyle, entertainment, and coaching joining the waitlist.
Join the Waitlist
Creators and fans can sign up today at www.parlayliveai.com to secure early access.
About Parlay
Parlay AI is a creator-first platform that helps influencers and public figures extend their personality beyond traditional social feeds. With AI-powered tools, safe engagement features, and flexible monetization options, Parlay empowers creators to scale authentic connections while giving fans more of what they love.
Contact
Parlay AI IncContact
Zaneta Owens
858-304-0644
parlayliveai.com
