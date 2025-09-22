YURiNOX Achieves Milestone with the 1,000th Bib Sale in the US
YURiNOX Workwear celebrates a major milestone with the 1,000th US sale of its durable, stylish bib overalls. Union Space made the landmark purchase, highlighting the brand’s growing reputation for quality professional gear tailored to today’s dynamic work environments.
Brooklyn, NY, September 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- YURiNOX Workwear has hit a significant company milestone with the sale of its one-thousandth pair of bib overalls in the US. This landmark purchase was made by Union Space, which itself is rapidly expanding its network of collaborative workshops and co-working spaces to foster innovation and craftsmanship. The two-year-old entrant on the country’s professional uniform scene celebrated the occasion with a special gift to the buyer.
YURiNOX Makes the Buyer Feel Special
To commemorate the occasion, the YURiNOX team personally presented the special gift to the buyer. They received a personalized gift package as a token of gratitude from the company for their loyalty and business.
“Every milestone is important to us. Growing numbers are a testament to the trust and recognition our brand continues to earn in the US market. Our bib overalls are durable and comfortable. To see them being embraced by a dynamic organization, such as Union Space, which values both form and function, is a reward in itself. We are glad to be a part of their story and to provide the gear that supports their team,” said the spokesperson of YURiNOX Workwear.
Union Space chose YURiNOX bib overalls for their teams due to their robust design, comfortable fit, and professional appearance, which aligns with the company’s brand identity.
Union Space’s representative commented, “Our members need workwear that can stand up to the rigors of hands-on projects while still looking great. The YURiNOX bib overalls were the perfect fit. We appreciate the personal touch and the recognition of this milestone. Being part of their journey and this milestone is the result of a partnership nurtured over the years. We look forward to celebrating many more such milestones.”
About YURiNOX Workwear
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing, including bib overalls for construction and other demanding trades. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers need not worry about getting approvals. The professional attire maker also offers customizations for businesses to put forward a polished brand image. The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. YURiNOX Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.
YURiNOX Makes the Buyer Feel Special
To commemorate the occasion, the YURiNOX team personally presented the special gift to the buyer. They received a personalized gift package as a token of gratitude from the company for their loyalty and business.
“Every milestone is important to us. Growing numbers are a testament to the trust and recognition our brand continues to earn in the US market. Our bib overalls are durable and comfortable. To see them being embraced by a dynamic organization, such as Union Space, which values both form and function, is a reward in itself. We are glad to be a part of their story and to provide the gear that supports their team,” said the spokesperson of YURiNOX Workwear.
Union Space chose YURiNOX bib overalls for their teams due to their robust design, comfortable fit, and professional appearance, which aligns with the company’s brand identity.
Union Space’s representative commented, “Our members need workwear that can stand up to the rigors of hands-on projects while still looking great. The YURiNOX bib overalls were the perfect fit. We appreciate the personal touch and the recognition of this milestone. Being part of their journey and this milestone is the result of a partnership nurtured over the years. We look forward to celebrating many more such milestones.”
About YURiNOX Workwear
YURiNOX Workwear is a 25-year-old brand, headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. The company employs cutting-edge fabric technologies and premium design techniques to create protective professional clothing, including bib overalls for construction and other demanding trades. Their clothing line adheres to stringent safety guidelines and holds industry certifications, so customers need not worry about getting approvals. The professional attire maker also offers customizations for businesses to put forward a polished brand image. The brand stands by the philosophy that functional work clothes do not need to be boring, ill-fitted, or uncomfortable. YURiNOX Workwear ensures that its offerings stand the test of time and the elements while meeting the specific needs of each profession.
Contact
Yurinox WorkwearContact
Yury Gamsheev
(929) 295-5525
https://yurinoxworkwear.us/
300 Cadman Plaza West, 12th Fl.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Yury Gamsheev
(929) 295-5525
https://yurinoxworkwear.us/
300 Cadman Plaza West, 12th Fl.
Brooklyn, NY
United States
Categories