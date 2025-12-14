Louis Martin Jewelers Introduces Gold Buying Service for New Yorkers at Rockefeller Center
Louis Martin Jewelers launches gold buying services at Rockefeller Center, offering New Yorkers trusted evaluations and competitive offers as demand for selling gold rises.
New York, NY, December 14, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Louis Martin Jewelers, a trusted name in estate jewelry and vintage watches for over four decades, has officially launched gold buying services at its Rockefeller Center showroom. As gold prices remain strong, the jeweler is providing New Yorkers with a reliable place to sell unwanted gold jewelry, coins, and timepieces.
“For years we’ve been known as a destination for fine and vintage jewelry,” said Martin Mizrahi, owner of Louis Martin Jewelers. “Expanding into gold buying allows us to serve clients who want transparent evaluations and competitive offers, backed by the reputation we’ve built since the 1980s.”
The jeweler accepts gold in all forms — from estate pieces and broken jewelry to coins and luxury watches. Each item is reviewed by experienced professionals with decades of expertise in precious metals and fine jewelry.
Located at 54 W 50th Street, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Louis Martin Jewelers continues to serve clients worldwide through its collection of estate jewelry, fine handcrafted designs, and vintage watches. The introduction of gold buying services adds another reason for New Yorkers to visit this long-standing Midtown institution.
Alex Franc
+1(212)245-5566
https://louismartin.com
