Author Eric Yocam Debuts Sci-Fi Audiobook Featuring ElevenLabs Multi-Voice AI Narration

Independent author Eric Yocam has released an audiobook of his sci-fi techno-thriller "Cyber Inference" using ElevenLabs AI technology to create 12 distinct character voices. The 8-hour audiobook is now available on Spotify and Apple Books with distribution to over 50 platforms through Author's Republic.