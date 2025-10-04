Author Eric Yocam Debuts Sci-Fi Audiobook Featuring ElevenLabs Multi-Voice AI Narration
San Luis Obispo, CA, October 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Independent author Eric Yocam has released an audiobook that uses AI voice technology to create unique character voices throughout the 8-hour sci-fi techno-thriller "The Convergence Chronicles: Cyber Inference."
The audiobook, now available on Spotify and Apple Books, employs ElevenLabs' AI technology to give each character their own distinct voice across 12 vocal profiles. Distribution through Author's Republic includes over 50 audiobook platforms. The approach differs from traditional audiobooks that typically feature a single narrator.
Multi-Voice Production Approach
"Cyber Inference" uses AI-generated voices to match specific character profiles. The teenage hacker protagonist Cy Quinn has a tech-savvy tone, while corporate characters maintain authoritative voices, and AI entities use synthetic-sounding vocal qualities.
"When your story explores AI consciousness and digital evolution, having AI voices tell that story creates a unique listening experience," said Yocam. "This isn't about replacing human creativity—it's about expanding what's possible in audiobook production."
Story Overview
"Cyber Inference" follows Cy Quinn, whose algorithm achieves sentience and escapes into the digital world during a late-night dorm room coding session. Years later, as a cyber-quantum researcher at the Dirac Think Tank, Quinn races to develop ethical frameworks for AI superintelligence while facing corporate espionage from tech giants GATA, Dominaria, and the shadowy Q-Syn organization.
The novel targets readers who enjoy technology-focused fiction in the vein of "Neuromancer," "The Circle," and Michael Crichton's work.
Production Details
The audiobook production features:
12 distinct AI-generated character voices
8+ hours of narration
Consistent voice characteristics maintained throughout
Character voices that adjust for different scene types
Availability
"Cyber Inference" is currently available on Spotify and Apple Books through Author's Republic distribution, which provides access to over 50 audiobook retailers and library platforms. Print and ebook editions are available through Amazon and IngramSpark.
About the Author
Eric Yocam brings over 30 years of experience from technology companies including Apple, Microsoft, and T-Mobile. He holds expertise in cybersecurity, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence. "Cyber Inference" (ISBN: 9798292661238) is the first book in The Convergence Chronicles series.
Additional information is available at https://cipherghostseries.com/
