Pastor Reeves Studio Expands Worldwide: Scripture-Inspired Artwork Now Available Across 16 Countries
Pastor Reeves Studio, based in St. Joseph, Michigan, announces its worldwide expansion on Etsy. Scripture-inspired artwork is now available across 16 new countries, bringing affordable, faith-filled digital downloads and prints to homes, churches, and communities worldwide.
St. Joseph, MI, November 11, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Pastor Reeves Studio, dedicated to “Faith made visual,” is excited to announce that its Scripture-inspired artwork is now available to customers worldwide. Through its global expansion on Etsy, Pastor Reeves Studio brings uplifting, faith-based art to new audiences across Australia, Canada, France, Hong Kong, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
From digital downloads to inspiring wall prints, Pastor Reeves Studio blends timeless Christian themes with modern creativity. Each piece is designed to uplift, encourage, and share the light of Christ in homes, churches, and communities around the world.
“Faith should be accessible to all, and art has the power to reach hearts where words sometimes cannot,” said Pastor Reeves Abram, founder of Pastor Reeves Studio. “Expanding into international markets allows us to connect with believers and seekers across cultures and continents.”
Highlights of the Expansion:
Worldwide Reach: Artwork now available in 16 new countries via Etsy’s international storefronts.
Scripture-Inspired Designs: Original creations that bring Bible verses, prayer, and Christian imagery to life.
Affordable Access: Every piece on Etsy is intentionally priced at $7.77 for digital downloads, symbolizing spiritual completeness and accessibility.
Diverse Formats: Art offered as instant digital downloads, high-quality prints, and products through multiple storefronts.
Pastor Reeves Studio continues to grow its presence not only through Etsy but also through other platforms including Redbubble, Fine Art America, and Creator Spring. With a mission rooted in sharing faith visually, the studio aims to inspire gratitude, prayer, and reflection in daily life.
About Pastor Reeves Studio
Based in St. Joseph, Michigan, Pastor Reeves Studio creates Scripture-inspired artwork that uplifts, encourages, and brings Christian faith into everyday spaces. The studio’s mission is simple: “Faith made visual.”
For more information, please visit:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/PastorReevesStudio
About Pastor Reeves Studio
Based in St. Joseph, Michigan, Pastor Reeves Studio creates Scripture-inspired artwork that uplifts, encourages, and brings Christian faith into everyday spaces. The studio’s mission is simple: “Faith made visual.”
For more information, please visit:
https://www.etsy.com/shop/PastorReevesStudio
Contact
Pastor Reeves Abram
269-861-3507
https://www.etsy.com/shop/PastorReevesStudio
