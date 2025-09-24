ThriveWell Retreat Launches in Miami to Empower Women Through Perimenopause and Beyond
Miami, FL, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A groundbreaking new wellness event, the ThriveWell Retreat, will debut in Miami on October 10–11, 2025, offering women a restorative and empowering space to navigate the perimenopausal and menopausal transition.
Designed as more than just a retreat, ThriveWell is a movement dedicated to removing the stigma surrounding hormonal health and providing women with tools, knowledge, and community support for every stage of this life chapter.
The two-day immersive experience includes:
Full-Day of Content (October 10) at the Sanctuary MiMo with interactive conversations with menopause trained doctors, fitness, nutrition and wellness experts, and women leaders in Miami-Dade. Additionally, there will be workshop sessions, exhibitors, and wellness activations throughout the day. Luxury gift bags full of products given to all attendees and the first 40 registrants receive a day pass at the Carillon Wellness Resort.
Morning Cacao and Meditation Ceremony (October 11) at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort with a cacao ritual, meditation, and intention setting on the beach. Specially priced spa packages will be offered to enjoy after the morning ceremony at the world-renowned Carillon Wellness Spa.
Grounded in three key pillars-credible medical advice, holistic wellness experiences and meaningful community connection. The ThriveWell Retreat offers an interactive format that replaces panels and lectures with meaningful dialogue and shared learning.
“We are creating a space where women can finally ask real questions, find real answers, and feel supported by experts and community alike,” said Wendy DeLucca, Co-Founder of the ThriveWell Retreat, Founder of DeLucca Events and Membership Director at the Carillon Wellness Resort. “This is more than a retreat - it’s a reset. It is time for answers.”
In addition to the retreat, attendees will have the opportunity to join the new ThriveWell Membership Club, which provides year-round access to medical experts, community connection, partner promotions and curated wellness products.
Confirmed partners and sponsors include Jackson Memorial Health System, The biostation, Miami-Dade Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, Sanctuary MiMo, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. Additional supporters include Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, Women of Tomorrow, and The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade. and leading wellness and beauty brands such as Stripes Beauty, Comfort Zone Skincare, Piotaz Skincare, Hampton Sun, Juna, Four Sigmatic, and more. The ThriveWell Retreat is produced and created by DeLucca Events.
Tickets are now available at https://ThriveWellRetreat.eventbrite.com.
About ThriveWell Retreat
The ThriveWell Retreat is an annual women’s wellness event created to empower women through the transitions of perimenopause and beyond. With the overall goal to raise awareness for the urgent need of additional funding for women’s health, ThriveWell is also creating a membership community where women feel supported and know where to turn for the right answers. In addition to the annual retreat, ThriveWell will host educational pop-up events throughout the year, with the long-term vision of expanding nationally and internationally.
Contact
DeLucca EventsContact
Wendy DeLucca
954-699-6556
https://www.covver.com/embed/F784RrfgUiplmCIrL4ZI/1
Categories