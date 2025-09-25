GormanSquared’s The Electronic Guardian Unveils Expanded Functionality to Secure Financial and Critical Personal Documents
Pittsburgh, PA, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- GormanSquared, LLC, a digital security and estate management company, has expanded its flagship product, The Electronic Guardian's Digital Vault, to include dedicated sections for taxes and critical identification documents. The update aims to provide a more comprehensive solution for users to organize and secure their essential information.
The new features are a response to the increasing need for an all-in-one digital repository for personal and financial data. The expanded Digital Vault now offers:
Taxes: A new section for managing tax documents like W-2s, 1099s, and K-1s, as well as information on accountants, filings, and the tax basis of assets.
Critical Identification Documents: A secure location for vital documents such as passports, medical power of attorney forms, and other key IDs, ensuring they are accessible to designated individuals during emergencies.
These new functions are built on the product's existing capabilities, which already allow for the secure storage of wills, banking and financial information, real estate deeds, and insurance policies.
"The Electronic Guardian is designed to be a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution for managing personal and financial information in an increasingly digital world," said Mark Gorman, CEO and Founder of GormanSquared. "The addition of tax and critical ID features strengthens its role as a tool for everyday organization and provides peace of mind by securing a user's legacy."
GormanSquared emphasizes that each user receives their own, dedicated private encryption key to ensure client data remains confidential and secure, and the company itself does not have access to, nor does it sell, any client data.
About GormanSquared, LLC
Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art solutions in document and estate security and management. Its flagship product, The Electronic Guardian, is a highly secure digital vault designed to help individuals organize their financial and material information during life and ensure the seamless transfer of their digital legacy to loved ones.
