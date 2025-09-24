Koji & Me Launches New Online Dog Store Inspired by Paralysed French Bulldog Living Their Full Life
Canberra, Australia, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- New pup shop offers a curated collection of high-quality dog products, providing comfort, care, and kindness for pets across Australia and the world.
Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji & Me, a new online dog store. Founded by "pawrents" Sarah Johnston and Axel Tracy, the store was inspired by the inspiring recovery journey of their French Bulldog, Koji, who was paralyzed by Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD).
The idea for Koji & Me was born from a place of love and necessity. When Koji lost the use of his back legs, his family, including his Frenchie sister Audrey, was devastated. Through tireless love, research, and a selection of clever, comforting products, Koji is now thriving. This firsthand experience prompted his owners to create a central hub for other dog families who might need extra support or simply want the very best for their companions.
"Every product in our store has been paw-picked with love," says co-founder Sarah Johnston. "We learned so much during Koji's recovery about what truly makes a difference—the soft things, the clever things, the nourishing things. We wanted to share the very best of what helped him, and our other dog Audrey, creating a collection where many items are perfect for dog families, and all are about comfort, care, and kindness."
The dog supplies available at Koji & Me are carefully curated based on quality, modern design, and effectiveness. The collection features standout hero products such as:
The Get-About-Bottle: A 3-in-1, dual-compartment stainless steel bottle for water and treats, perfect for adventures.
Audrey's Nooking Bone: A unique, soft fabric bone designed specifically for dogs that "nook" or self-soothe by suckling on soft items.
The venture brings Sarah Johnston’s family history full circle. "My dad ran a pet shop all his working life, and now in the era of eCommerce and global distribution, I wanted to create a one-stop-shop for fellow dog parents who see their pets as family," Johnston shared.
Koji & Me is more than just a pup store; it's a resource built on the mission of improving the lives of dog families and strengthening the beautiful bond between humans and their pets. The store ships Australia-wide and also offers international shipping to New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, and Canada.
To celebrate the launch, Koji & Me is offering a 10% discount on first-time purchases. Shoppers can explore the collection of dog products and find the perfect gift for your dog at https://www.kojiandme.store
About Koji & Me
Koji & Me is an online dog shop founded on the belief that every dog deserves comfort, care, and kindness. Inspired by a beloved French Bulldog's recovery with paralysis, the store offers a curated selection of high-quality toys, accessories, and wellness items. Its core mission is to make the lives of dog families better and build on the perfect love and symbiosis of humans and their dogs.
Media Contact:
Sarah Johnston
Co-founder, Koji & Me
hello@kojiandme.store
+61 2 5104 3527
Follow Koji & Me online:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kojiandme
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koji_and_me/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@koji_and_me_store
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@koji_and_me
Dog lovers across Australia and around the world have a new destination for thoughtful and effective pet care with the recent launch of Koji & Me, a new online dog store. Founded by "pawrents" Sarah Johnston and Axel Tracy, the store was inspired by the inspiring recovery journey of their French Bulldog, Koji, who was paralyzed by Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD).
The idea for Koji & Me was born from a place of love and necessity. When Koji lost the use of his back legs, his family, including his Frenchie sister Audrey, was devastated. Through tireless love, research, and a selection of clever, comforting products, Koji is now thriving. This firsthand experience prompted his owners to create a central hub for other dog families who might need extra support or simply want the very best for their companions.
"Every product in our store has been paw-picked with love," says co-founder Sarah Johnston. "We learned so much during Koji's recovery about what truly makes a difference—the soft things, the clever things, the nourishing things. We wanted to share the very best of what helped him, and our other dog Audrey, creating a collection where many items are perfect for dog families, and all are about comfort, care, and kindness."
The dog supplies available at Koji & Me are carefully curated based on quality, modern design, and effectiveness. The collection features standout hero products such as:
The Get-About-Bottle: A 3-in-1, dual-compartment stainless steel bottle for water and treats, perfect for adventures.
Audrey's Nooking Bone: A unique, soft fabric bone designed specifically for dogs that "nook" or self-soothe by suckling on soft items.
The venture brings Sarah Johnston’s family history full circle. "My dad ran a pet shop all his working life, and now in the era of eCommerce and global distribution, I wanted to create a one-stop-shop for fellow dog parents who see their pets as family," Johnston shared.
Koji & Me is more than just a pup store; it's a resource built on the mission of improving the lives of dog families and strengthening the beautiful bond between humans and their pets. The store ships Australia-wide and also offers international shipping to New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, and Canada.
To celebrate the launch, Koji & Me is offering a 10% discount on first-time purchases. Shoppers can explore the collection of dog products and find the perfect gift for your dog at https://www.kojiandme.store
About Koji & Me
Koji & Me is an online dog shop founded on the belief that every dog deserves comfort, care, and kindness. Inspired by a beloved French Bulldog's recovery with paralysis, the store offers a curated selection of high-quality toys, accessories, and wellness items. Its core mission is to make the lives of dog families better and build on the perfect love and symbiosis of humans and their dogs.
Media Contact:
Sarah Johnston
Co-founder, Koji & Me
hello@kojiandme.store
+61 2 5104 3527
Follow Koji & Me online:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kojiandme
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/koji_and_me/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@koji_and_me_store
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@koji_and_me
Contact
Koji & MeContact
Sarah Johnston
+61251043527
https://www.kojiandme.store/
Sarah Johnston
+61251043527
https://www.kojiandme.store/
Categories