Loveforce International Helps the People of the World to Two Step Their Blues Away
Santa Clarita, CA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, September 26, Loveforce International will help people all over the world to two step their Blues away. They will do that by releasing a new Digital Music Single. The new Digital Music Single is about two stepping ones Blues away.
The new Digital Music Single by Ami Cannon is entitled “Two Step My Blues Away.” It is an upbeat Pop Country song. It was inspired by dancing at The Old Riverside Inn, a country western bar & dance hall in Tukwila, Washington and places like it where people dance their Blues away all over the globe. The song features an electric steel pedal guitar, bass & drum kit. The lyric focuses on how the protagonist gets rid of her blues by going two step dancing.
“The song we are releasing is about dancing your Blues away,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It will serenade Country Music fans in all 170 nations our music is distributed to,” he continued.
Ami Cannon’s “Two Step My Blues Away” will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
