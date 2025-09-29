Author Neil Adams’s New Book, “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story,” Follows One Man’s Journey from a Troubled Life to Risking His Life After the 9/11 Attacks
Recent release “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Neil Adams is a powerful true story that centers around Michael, a young man who was heading towards a life of crime and male prostitution. His dramatic life trajectory led him out of crime and into a myriad of unusual circumstances, eventually becoming a first responder who dressed in scrubs risked his life during the 9/11 attacks to help save others.
San Francisco, CA, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Neil Adams has completed his new book, “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story”: a poignant and heartfelt account that chronicles the life of Michael, a New York first responder who risked his life to save others during the 9/11 attacks on New York City that ultimately led to life threatening complications years later.
“Michael seemed like a typical New Yorker and in a lot of ways he was,” writes Adams. “He had a swagger and an accent that was unmistakable. That’s what he wanted people to think about him. And he risked his life on 9/11 to come to the aid of his city. He was a hero—but that was not always the case throughout much of his life.
“Rescued from a life that was heading into crime and prostitution, Michael was reset on a road to become a responsible citizen. But not being a ‘typical New Yorker’ would steer him on a painful course in his search for a happy life—a life that he deemed willing to sacrifice in his efforts to help save lives. What happened in the years after that day would eventually lead him to local notoriety and acclaim.
“He lived a shortened but colorful life. And he had a message to impart in his hope more lives can still be saved. This is his story.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Neil Adams’s enlightening memoir is a compelling tribute to not only Michael, but all those who lost their lives during the initial attack during 9/11, as well as those who suffered from medical issues years later. Deeply personal and heartfelt, “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder’s Story” is sure to leave a lasting impression on readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to Michael’s incredible legacy as well as the organizations that continue to this day to serve those impacted by 9/11.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
