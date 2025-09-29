Author Neil Adams’s New Book, “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story,” Follows One Man’s Journey from a Troubled Life to Risking His Life After the 9/11 Attacks

Recent release “From the Pile: A 9-11 First Responder's Story” from Newman Springs Publishing author Neil Adams is a powerful true story that centers around Michael, a young man who was heading towards a life of crime and male prostitution. His dramatic life trajectory led him out of crime and into a myriad of unusual circumstances, eventually becoming a first responder who dressed in scrubs risked his life during the 9/11 attacks to help save others.