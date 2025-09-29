Author Isabelle Hernandez’s New Book, "Orion the Hunter," is a Gripping Tale of a Young Woman Who is Kidnapped by the Mafia Kingdom and Must Find a Way to Stay Alive

Recent release “Orion the Hunter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isabelle Hernandez is a compelling novel that follows Chaena Beverly, who is taken from her family by the mafia and begins to lose herself as she is forced to carry their children and adopt a new name. Now Bella, she must find a way to survive and escape in order to protect those she loves.