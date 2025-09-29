Author Isabelle Hernandez’s New Book, "Orion the Hunter," is a Gripping Tale of a Young Woman Who is Kidnapped by the Mafia Kingdom and Must Find a Way to Stay Alive
Recent release “Orion the Hunter” from Newman Springs Publishing author Isabelle Hernandez is a compelling novel that follows Chaena Beverly, who is taken from her family by the mafia and begins to lose herself as she is forced to carry their children and adopt a new name. Now Bella, she must find a way to survive and escape in order to protect those she loves.
New York, NY, September 29, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Isabelle Hernandez has completed her new book, “Orion the Hunter”: a thrilling story of a young woman who must fight for her survival after being kidnapped by the mafia and losing her identity while learning who she can truly trust to help her escape.
“‘Orion the Hunter’ is a brave outlook on the idea of organized criminals, depicting a world beyond dystopian, involving magic and fairy tales. Readers will be hooked by the onset of taboos within the life of a young girl named Chaena Beverly, who is kidnapped from her family. Within the motif of good and evil, readers will be perplexed by tragedies of manipulation from the puppeteer hidden in plain sight, Orion,” writes Hernandez.
“Chaena Beverly struggles with managing her kids, born from men of the mafia, as well as the continuous cycle of losing herself in a world full of consequences.
“With no one to trust, Chaena, newly known as Bella, the mafia’s Bella Donna, struggles in a battle for escape to save herself as well as her loved ones. She finds joy in meeting her new family in the mafia kingdom, as well as her love interest, Joseph. So close but emotionally distant, Bella struggles to put her faith in Joseph, depending on a second love interest—Grenea.
“Chaena, as Bella, faces internal battles and anxiety about the person she fears she is becoming, while her self-doubt ripples onto those around her and her grasp on her power dwindles.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Isabelle Hernandez’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, as Chaena constantly fights to stay safe and stay alive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Orion the Hunter” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Orion the Hunter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘Orion the Hunter’ is a brave outlook on the idea of organized criminals, depicting a world beyond dystopian, involving magic and fairy tales. Readers will be hooked by the onset of taboos within the life of a young girl named Chaena Beverly, who is kidnapped from her family. Within the motif of good and evil, readers will be perplexed by tragedies of manipulation from the puppeteer hidden in plain sight, Orion,” writes Hernandez.
“Chaena Beverly struggles with managing her kids, born from men of the mafia, as well as the continuous cycle of losing herself in a world full of consequences.
“With no one to trust, Chaena, newly known as Bella, the mafia’s Bella Donna, struggles in a battle for escape to save herself as well as her loved ones. She finds joy in meeting her new family in the mafia kingdom, as well as her love interest, Joseph. So close but emotionally distant, Bella struggles to put her faith in Joseph, depending on a second love interest—Grenea.
“Chaena, as Bella, faces internal battles and anxiety about the person she fears she is becoming, while her self-doubt ripples onto those around her and her grasp on her power dwindles.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Isabelle Hernandez’s enthralling tale will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, as Chaena constantly fights to stay safe and stay alive. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Orion the Hunter” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Orion the Hunter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories