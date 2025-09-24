Author Babs L. Murphy’s New Book, "Forty Shades of Illusion," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Woman Who is Constantly Under Threat During Her Family’s Vacation
Recent release “Forty Shades of Illusion” from Newman Springs Publishing author Babs L. Murphy follows Nora Duffy and her family as they take a trip to visit Sneem and other beautiful cities around the world. Despite the wonderful time they share, the Duffy family must constantly dodge the murderous attempts of a vicious man who has sworn to kill Nora and anyone else who gets in his way.
New York, NY, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Babs L. Murphy, a lifelong resident of Chicago, has completed her new book, “Forty Shades of Illusion”: a stirring tale that follows a Nora Duffy, pediatric brain surgeon, and her family as they embark on an international trip to visit Sneem, Ireland, and other beautiful cities around the world, all while attempting to avoid a mad man who has vowed to kill Nora at all costs.
“In this fourth book in the series about Nora Duffy, her family, and her friends, ‘Forty Shades of Illusion’ weaves the family’s attempts to distinguish between reality and illusion as they once again travel to her Irish castle on the southwestern coast of Ireland,” shares Murphy. “Mayhem and murder follow them when Nora’s old nemesis relentlessly hunts her down so that he can kill her and anyone else who stands in his way. The family visits some of the most beautiful cities in the world and are supported during their trials by their police friends from Chicago, California, Ireland, Rome, Assisi, and Paris.
“In each city they visit, the family makes interesting new friends and business contacts. Nora and her father, Dr. Michael Duffy, a renowned cardiologist, strive to finish their second book about the continuing challenges that the world faces after the COVID pandemic.
“Nora is a petite pediatric brain surgeon in Chicago, while her handsome husband, Tommy Barry, is an international lawyer who continues to think of her as his Irish warrior princess who has inherited fairy fey abilities. They now have a precocious daughter, Emily, who is seven years old and is a budding artist and musician. Their three-year-old son, Conor, has an irrepressible personality and loves to spring into gymnastic feats at a moment’s notice wherever they are.
“Countering the evil that they encounter, three lovely weddings of relatives and friends occur and give them some well-needed entertainment and joy. Nora is delighted that some of the newer members of the staff at Duffy Hall Castle play important roles in bringing important discoveries to light.
“They find the bones of a young child from the 1500s in a locked chest on the fourth floor of the castle, along with a cache of important paintings that she created. It seems probable that Polly was a victim of much abuse when she was alive and is now a ghost. The Conneelley leprechaun clan, who live amidst the rocks at the nearby Coral Beach, once again provide inspiration and protection to ‘the big people’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Babs L. Murphy’s enthralling story is partly inspired by the author’s strong emotional ties to her grandparents’ former home in Sneem, on the southwestern coast of Ireland, and will leave readers spellbound as Nora and Tom try to maintain a sense of balance amidst the chaos. Expertly paced and full of thrilling locations and adventures, “Forty Shades of Illusion” is certain to keep the pages turning, keeping readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end of this interesting and traumatic journey.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Forty Shades of Illusion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“In this fourth book in the series about Nora Duffy, her family, and her friends, ‘Forty Shades of Illusion’ weaves the family’s attempts to distinguish between reality and illusion as they once again travel to her Irish castle on the southwestern coast of Ireland,” shares Murphy. “Mayhem and murder follow them when Nora’s old nemesis relentlessly hunts her down so that he can kill her and anyone else who stands in his way. The family visits some of the most beautiful cities in the world and are supported during their trials by their police friends from Chicago, California, Ireland, Rome, Assisi, and Paris.
“In each city they visit, the family makes interesting new friends and business contacts. Nora and her father, Dr. Michael Duffy, a renowned cardiologist, strive to finish their second book about the continuing challenges that the world faces after the COVID pandemic.
“Nora is a petite pediatric brain surgeon in Chicago, while her handsome husband, Tommy Barry, is an international lawyer who continues to think of her as his Irish warrior princess who has inherited fairy fey abilities. They now have a precocious daughter, Emily, who is seven years old and is a budding artist and musician. Their three-year-old son, Conor, has an irrepressible personality and loves to spring into gymnastic feats at a moment’s notice wherever they are.
“Countering the evil that they encounter, three lovely weddings of relatives and friends occur and give them some well-needed entertainment and joy. Nora is delighted that some of the newer members of the staff at Duffy Hall Castle play important roles in bringing important discoveries to light.
“They find the bones of a young child from the 1500s in a locked chest on the fourth floor of the castle, along with a cache of important paintings that she created. It seems probable that Polly was a victim of much abuse when she was alive and is now a ghost. The Conneelley leprechaun clan, who live amidst the rocks at the nearby Coral Beach, once again provide inspiration and protection to ‘the big people’.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Babs L. Murphy’s enthralling story is partly inspired by the author’s strong emotional ties to her grandparents’ former home in Sneem, on the southwestern coast of Ireland, and will leave readers spellbound as Nora and Tom try to maintain a sense of balance amidst the chaos. Expertly paced and full of thrilling locations and adventures, “Forty Shades of Illusion” is certain to keep the pages turning, keeping readers on the edge of their seats right up until the very end of this interesting and traumatic journey.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Forty Shades of Illusion” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories