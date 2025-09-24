Author Babs L. Murphy’s New Book, "Forty Shades of Illusion," is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Woman Who is Constantly Under Threat During Her Family’s Vacation

Recent release “Forty Shades of Illusion” from Newman Springs Publishing author Babs L. Murphy follows Nora Duffy and her family as they take a trip to visit Sneem and other beautiful cities around the world. Despite the wonderful time they share, the Duffy family must constantly dodge the murderous attempts of a vicious man who has sworn to kill Nora and anyone else who gets in his way.