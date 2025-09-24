Author Sarah Atkinson’s New Book, "Maddie's Swing," is a Poignant Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Grapples with Meeting Her Birth Mother for the First Time

Recent release “Maddie's Swing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Atkinson is a heartfelt and compelling tale of a young girl who discovers her birth mother would like to meet her but longs for a sign from her late adopted mother that everything will be all right. Maddie, her dad, and her aunt swing together in silence, wondering how the days to come will unfold.