Author Sarah Atkinson’s New Book, "Maddie's Swing," is a Poignant Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Grapples with Meeting Her Birth Mother for the First Time
Recent release “Maddie's Swing” from Newman Springs Publishing author Sarah Atkinson is a heartfelt and compelling tale of a young girl who discovers her birth mother would like to meet her but longs for a sign from her late adopted mother that everything will be all right. Maddie, her dad, and her aunt swing together in silence, wondering how the days to come will unfold.
Deer, AR, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Atkinson has completed her new book, “Maddie's Swing”: a moving tale of a young girl who discovers her birth mother would like to meet her, but longs for a sign from her late adopted mother that everything will be all right.
“The unexpected trip to her Aunt Kate’s. The confusing conversation overheard from the top of the stairs. Her dad’s tighter-than-usual hug. Eleven-year-old Maddie wasn’t quite sure what to make of it all,” writes Atkinson. “After two days of wondering, Maddie’s dad explained the situation. Maddie, her dad and Aunt Kate squeezed together onto the porch swing. They swung together in silence—all wondering how this news would affect the days to come. The story comes full circle as Maddie gets the signal she had been hoping for.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sarah Atkinson’s engaging tale is a stirring and captivating story of family, and the special place that a loved one holds in one’s life even when they are no longer there. With vibrant artwork to help bring Atkinson’s story to life, “Maddie’s Swing” is sure to leave a lasting impact long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this enduring work can purchase “Maddie's Swing” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
