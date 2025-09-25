Author Candace Elizabeth Coats’s New Book, "Noel's Struggle," Centers Around a Young Woman Who is Haunted by a Stalker and Must Find a Way to Take Back Her Life

Recent release “Noel's Struggle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Candace Elizabeth Coats is a compelling novel that follows Noel, a young woman whose life is upended after discovering she has a dangerous stalker. Faced with this terrifying truth, Noel must find a path through her trauma to find healing amidst her struggles.