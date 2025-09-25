Author Candace Elizabeth Coats’s New Book, "Noel's Struggle," Centers Around a Young Woman Who is Haunted by a Stalker and Must Find a Way to Take Back Her Life
Recent release “Noel's Struggle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Candace Elizabeth Coats is a compelling novel that follows Noel, a young woman whose life is upended after discovering she has a dangerous stalker. Faced with this terrifying truth, Noel must find a path through her trauma to find healing amidst her struggles.
Paris, IL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Candace Elizabeth Coats, a single mother of two who earned an associate of arts degree in psychology from Lakeland Community College and a bachelor of science in psychology from Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College, has completed her new book, “Noel's Struggle”: a powerful and stirring tale of a young woman’s attempts to regain control of her life from a dangerous stalker.
“Much like the mythical phoenix that is reborn and rises from its own ashes, Noel’s struggle is a flight like no other,” writes Coats. “It is a journey through savannas of grief, plateaus of trauma, and dunes of suspense—all leading into an oasis of healing.
“Our protagonist, Noel, is an instantly likeable character navigating her early adulthood. One can’t help but root for her from the very beginning.
“Not long into the story, a twist—an antagonist, a vicious stalker—turns Noel’s seemingly mundane life upside down, watching her every move as he delights himself with her discomfort. In the thrilling close encounters, the stalker looks for windows of opportunity to attain his malicious goals.
“The story touches upon some uncomfortable themes of assault and perversion, a difficult aspect to get through but essential to highlight the severity of the moral depravity of the antagonist as well as the overall concept of what the antagonist represents.
“Through her journey, Noel must navigate the complex nature of friendships and relationships in times of trauma and mental health crises. She navigates matters of trust, confidence, and sound decision-making in times of risk. It teaches key lessons in the importance of surrounding oneself with the right company and knowing when and how to communicate in times of need.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Candace Elizabeth Coats’s enthralling tale will captivate readers, providing insightful details into the changing nature of Noel’s self-image and the personal growth she experiences. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Noel’s Struggle” is a riveting journey of self-discovery and healing that is sure to resonate long after its final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Noel's Struggle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
