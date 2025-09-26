Author Uncle Red’s New Book, "Mary Meets Trilla," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Sets Off on a Whimsical Adventure with Her Very Own Fairy

Recent release “Mary Meets Trilla” from Newman Springs Publishing author Uncle Red is a captivating story that follows Mary, a young girl who is shocked to discover a fairy hiding in her closet. After discovering that Trilla is her very own fairy, Mary sets off on a riveting journey where all sorts of fun and adventure await her.