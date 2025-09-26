Author Uncle Red’s New Book, "Mary Meets Trilla," is a Charming Tale That Centers Around a Young Girl Who Sets Off on a Whimsical Adventure with Her Very Own Fairy
Recent release “Mary Meets Trilla” from Newman Springs Publishing author Uncle Red is a captivating story that follows Mary, a young girl who is shocked to discover a fairy hiding in her closet. After discovering that Trilla is her very own fairy, Mary sets off on a riveting journey where all sorts of fun and adventure await her.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Uncle Red, a Southern boy that grew up playing in the woods and waters of Florida, has completed his new book, “Mary Meets Trilla”: a stirring tale of a young girl’s magical adventure when she finds a fairy named Trilla hiding in her closet.
In “Mary Meets Trilla,” readers are introduced to Mary, a young girl who is surprised when she finds a fairy in her closet hiding amongst her various toys. The fairy introduces herself as Trilla, Mary’s own special fairy, and together, the two set off to explore the world and magic that exists around them.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Uncle Red’s enthralling tale will take young readers on a journey alongside Mary and Trilla to find the hopes and dreams that exist within the world. With colorful artwork to help bring Uncle Red’s story to life, “Mary Meets Trilla” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this magical tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Mary Meets Trilla” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
