Author Kellie Bowling’s New Book, "Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl as She and Her Goat Embark on a High Flying Adventure

Recent release “Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kellie Bowling is a riveting tale that follows a young girl and her goat who daydream about going on a grand adventure through the clouds in a hot air balloon. Along the way, they imagine all sorts of sights they’ll see and where they might end up.