Author Kellie Bowling’s New Book, "Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl as She and Her Goat Embark on a High Flying Adventure
Recent release “Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kellie Bowling is a riveting tale that follows a young girl and her goat who daydream about going on a grand adventure through the clouds in a hot air balloon. Along the way, they imagine all sorts of sights they’ll see and where they might end up.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Kellie Bowling has completed her new book, “Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon”: a heartfelt story of a young girl’s thrilling dreams of going off on an adventure in a hot air balloon with her goat.
In “Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon,” readers are invited to follow along on this high flying tale as they are introduced to a young girl who is inspired by staring up at the sky to envision what a ride in a hot air balloon would be like. From waving at birds and airplanes to touching down the moon, the young girl and her goat soon find themselves on the ride of a lifetime.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kellie Bowling’s enthralling tale will captivate readers of all ages, encouraging them to always continue dreaming up brand new adventures and incredible heights to achieve.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “Josie Goat and the Hot Air Balloon ” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
