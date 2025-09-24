French Biotech 4Dcell Selected to Showcase Next-Gen Cardiac Drug Testing Platform at EIC Corporate Day
Paris, France, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 4Dcell, a biotech innovator in cardiac drug testing, has been selected to present its cardiac NAMs platform at the European Innovation Council's Corporate Day, an exclusive event that connects leading pharmaceutical companies with cutting-edge innovations.
This opportunity positions 4Dcell at the forefront of pharmaceutical innovation, showcasing how advanced tissue modeling technologies can revolutionize drug development by providing more predictive, efficient, and ethical alternatives to traditional testing methods.
The timing is critical: pharmaceutical companies face mounting pressure to improve drug success rates while reducing animal testing, as regulatory bodies and investors demand more ethical and predictive alternatives. Current statistics show that over 90% of drugs that pass preclinical trials fail in human studies, often due to unforeseen cardiac toxicity issues that existing models fail to predict.
Transforming Drug Development Through Advanced Cardiac Modeling
4Dcell's proprietary cardiac NAMs platform combines cutting-edge tissue engineering, advanced analytics, and physiologically relevant models to offer pharmaceutical companies unprecedented insights into cardiac safety and efficacy. The platform's ability to model complex cardiac physiology in a controlled environment provides invaluable insights during early-stage drug development.
"This EIC Corporate Day represents a great opportunity for 4Dcell and validates our vision of modernizing preclinical testing," said Maël Le Berre, President and Co-founder of 4Dcell. "The support from the European Innovation Council will accelerate our path to market and help us deliver on our promise to make drug development more predictive."
"Our mission is to transform drug development by making it faster, safer, and more ethical through simple models that reproduce biological complexity,” said Cyril Cerveau, CEO of 4Dcell.
“Developing NAMs to accelerate drug market entry for our industrial partners is our daily challenge, and that’s exactly what we are striving to achieve with our cardiac organoid technology, SmartHeart."
Validated Science, Real-World Impact
4Dcell's technology is undergoing rigorous validation across multiple academic and industrial laboratories, demonstrating consistent reliability and predictive accuracy. Unlike traditional cell cultures or animal studies, the system mimics human cardiac tissue behavior with enhanced precision.
"Validated across multiple academic and industrial labs worldwide, our NAMs are positioned to soon support large-scale drug discovery and toxicology workflows globally," commented Dr. Rita S. Rodrigues Ribeiro, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at 4Dcell.
“What makes our platform truly valuable is its ability to bridge the gap between traditional in vitro testing and human physiology, providing the pharmaceutical industry with the predictive power they need to make better, faster decisions, all while ensuring easy usability, interoperability, maturity, and high throughput.”
Strategic Partnership Potential
The EIC Corporate Partnership Programme connects innovative start-ups, scale-ups and SMEs with global leaders across consumer goods, industrial gases, healthcare, nutrition and life sciences. Through events like the EIC Multi-Corporate Day at the Innovation Roundtable on 8–9 October 2025 in Brussels, Belgium, companies like Procter & Gamble, Air Liquide, Chiesi Group, fGroup, and Nestlé actively seek cutting-edge innovations in areas including digital bioprocessing and human-relevant models.
Selected EIC-backed companies receive dedicated training, mentoring, and support to present their solutions directly to corporate decision-makers, creating pathways for transformative partnerships that can reshape entire industries. Such partnerships could accelerate the adoption of 4Dcell's technology across global drug development programs, potentially impacting the development of treatments for millions of patients worldwide.
The global drug discovery market faces increasing scrutiny over development timelines and success rates. Recent regulatory guidance from the FDA and EMA encourages adoption of alternative testing methods, creating a favorable environment for NAMs technologies.
About 4Dcell
4Dcell is a French biotechnology company dedicated to revolutionizing drug development through advanced New Approach Methodologies (NAMs). The company's proprietary platform combines innovative tissue engineering, sophisticated modeling capabilities, and predictive analytics to create more accurate, efficient, and ethical solutions for pharmaceutical research and development.
Founded on the principle that better science leads to better medicines, 4Dcell works with pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and regulatory bodies to advance the development of life-saving treatments while promoting more sustainable and ethical research practices.
For more information about 4Dcell and its groundbreaking NAMs technology, visit: 4dcell.com.
Yajush Gupta
+331 8425 1614
www.4dcell.com
