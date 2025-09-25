Author Jen Hedrington’s New Book, "Commercial Breaks for the Average Student," Delves Into Common Situations of Adolescents and Offers Lessons to Navigate Life’s Trials
Recent release “Commercial Breaks for the Average Student: Social Emotional Lessons to Get You through the Year” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jen Hedrington is an enlightening collection of life lessons designed specifically for teens as they encounter various challenges and situations that will come to define their adolescence.
Zebulon, NC, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jen Hedrington, an educator of twenty years, has completed her new book, “Commercial Breaks for the Average Student: Social Emotional Lessons to Get You through the Year”: an engaging series that explores common situations that plague teens and young adults, offering practical advice and comforting words of encouragement to tackle whatever challenges life presents.
“I am thrilled to introduce my upcoming book, an exploration of the diverse and complex social situations that many teens and young adults encounter in their lives,” shares Hedrington. “Titled ‘Commercial Breaks for the Average Student’, this project aims to serve as both windows and mirrors for the readers, offering a glimpse into a variety of experiences while also reflecting their own.
“Throughout the pages of this book, I delve into the challenges that adolescents and young adults often face, addressing the myriad of emotions, relationships, and situations that shape their journeys. My intention is to create a narrative that resonates with readers, letting them know that they are not alone in their struggles and triumphs.
“In addition to providing a sense of camaraderie, the book offers practical strategies and poses thought-provoking questions to assist readers in navigating their own challenges. I believe that by sharing stories and exploring potential solutions, we can empower individuals to confront their difficulties with resilience and determination. I am excited to share this project with you, and I hope that I become a source of inspiration, support, and encouragement for all who read it. Thank you for joining me on this literary journey.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Jen Hedrington’s riveting series is partly inspired by the nonacademic life lessons the author would often provide to her seventh-grade math classes to provide them with a “commercial break” to help break up each lesson. After several of her students requested she write down these lessons, she began to do so, thus leading to the publication of “Commercial Breaks for the Average Student.”
Now boldly sharing her life lessons and stories with the world, Hedrington hopes that “Commercial Breaks for the Average Student” will help readers find peace, self-assurance, and acceptance, reminding them that they are not alone as they weather life’s storms.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase "Commercial Breaks for the Average Student: Social Emotional Lessons to Get You through the Year" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
