Author Jen Hedrington’s New Book, "Commercial Breaks for the Average Student," Delves Into Common Situations of Adolescents and Offers Lessons to Navigate Life’s Trials

Recent release “Commercial Breaks for the Average Student: Social Emotional Lessons to Get You through the Year” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Jen Hedrington is an enlightening collection of life lessons designed specifically for teens as they encounter various challenges and situations that will come to define their adolescence.