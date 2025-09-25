Author Milagros Diaz’s New Book, "Kaleidoscope," is a Beautiful Collection of Poems That Explore the Many Incredible Facets and Forms That Love Can Take in Life
Recent release “Kaleidoscope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Milagros Diaz is a stirring and heartfelt series of poems that invite readers to reflect on the forms that love can take. From moments of joy and happiness to grief and heartache, Diaz explores the wide range of emotions that love can cause.
East Hartford, CT, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Milagros Diaz, a native of Puerto Rico who was raised in the New England tristate area and enjoys salsa dancing, cooking, and spending time with friends and family when not writing, has completed her new book, “Kaleidoscope”: a brilliant assortment of poems that invite readers to journey through the emotional landscape of love, witnessing the many ways that love influences and takes shape through one’s life.
“Love is a journey and a choice, entwined with heartbreak, tenderness, envy, and vulnerability,” writes Diaz. “For decades, deep affection and intimacy seem to be manipulated, denied, accepted, craved, endorsed, and much more. ‘Kaleidoscope’ was created to narrate the multitude of love in all its facets. It depicts love when it’s all sunshine and rainbows, as well as when it has gone down a rabbit hole with no light in sight, just darkness.
“Just like chiaroscuro is used to describe paintings, ‘Kaleidoscope’ does the same about love. Not everyone’s experience of love equates quite the same. But follow the twist and turns of your rainbow; be open and receptive. Only you can control the story’s destination between your love’s sunrises and sunsets.
“We, as humans, have experienced love in so many different ways—wrong, right, or indifferent. But at the heart of it, no one can tell you how to love. The gaze through your own kaleidoscope outlines different shades of color and allows its own interpretation.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Milagros Diaz’s enthralling series will leave a lasting impression on readers from all walks of life with each turn of the page as they embark on a journey through the tears, sadness, hurt, joy, glee, and peace that love can create.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Kaleidoscope" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
