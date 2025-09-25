Author Milagros Diaz’s New Book, "Kaleidoscope," is a Beautiful Collection of Poems That Explore the Many Incredible Facets and Forms That Love Can Take in Life

Recent release “Kaleidoscope” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Milagros Diaz is a stirring and heartfelt series of poems that invite readers to reflect on the forms that love can take. From moments of joy and happiness to grief and heartache, Diaz explores the wide range of emotions that love can cause.