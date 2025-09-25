Authors Lori McCoy and Stan Gill’s New Book, "Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames," Follows a Young Girl’s Magical Journey Through the New City Art Museum
Recent release “Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Lori McCoy and Stan Gill centers around Clio, a young girl whose father takes up a new job as a curator in the New City Art Museum. As Clio wanders around the museum, the exhibits begin to speak to her in more ways than one, and she makes unusual friends with all the incredible art she sees.
Okemos, MI, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lori McCoy and Stan Gill have completed their new book, “Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames”: a captivating story of a young girl’s adventures in an art museum, where each of the exhibits speak with her, telling the stories behind their creation and becoming her new friends.
Author Lori McCoy is a poet, silversmith, actress, singer, dancer, and teacher. She lives in Seattle, Washington, where she tutors artistic kids who think they don’t like math. She loves all sorts of museums, including natural history museums, science museums, history museums, and art museums. The author lives in Seattle, where she enjoys visiting the Frye Art Museum, and when she isn’t wandering around museums or tutoring math, McCoy is most likely Morris dancing or crocheting silly-looking hats.
Co-author Stan Gill has multiple degrees in education, art, and theatre. He spent his first two years of undergraduate work at Wayne State University in his hometown of Detroit, where he would often spend his lunch hours at the Detroit Institute of Arts. Before that, he apprenticed at Greenfield Village’s Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, where he acted in the Early American Drama Festival. He is a semi-retired professor of Theatre & Art, a professional director, actor, scenic artist, graphic designer, and award-winning lyricist.
“It’s a snowy day in December, and Clio has just moved from a small town to the big city where her artist father will begin his new job on Monday as a curator in The New City Art Museum,” write McCoy and Gill. “Clio’s mother is an army doctor who she hasn’t seen in a long time – and Clio is feeling lost.
“It seems perfect timing then, that she should make some new and unusual friends as she wanders from room to room in the famous museum. After all, Clio and two millennia of Art have more in common than she could ever have imagined.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lori McCoy and Stan Gill’s engaging tale will delight readers of all ages as they follow along on Clio’s journey to discover the wonders that abound in the New City Art Museum. With colorful illustrations by Gill to help bring this story to life, “Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames” will not only entertain readers but help to foster an appreciation and interest in museums and art.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
