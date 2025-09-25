Authors Lori McCoy and Stan Gill’s New Book, "Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames," Follows a Young Girl’s Magical Journey Through the New City Art Museum

Recent release “Clio and the Wisdom in the Frames” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing authors Lori McCoy and Stan Gill centers around Clio, a young girl whose father takes up a new job as a curator in the New City Art Museum. As Clio wanders around the museum, the exhibits begin to speak to her in more ways than one, and she makes unusual friends with all the incredible art she sees.