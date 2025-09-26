Author Lawrence D. Hobbs’s New Book, "Dragon Eyes," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Girl Who Teams Up with a Mythical Creature to Take Back Her Stolen Kingdom
Recent release “Dragon Eyes” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lawrence D. Hobbs is a compelling fantasy adventure that follows Princess Sonya, a young girl whose kingdom is taken by a mad king that wishes to take over the world. After discovering a dragon, long believed to be extinct, Sonya will embark on a journey to become a dragon master and take back her land for good.
Clearwater, FL, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence D. Hobbs, a former New York City teacher who has always had a passion for storytelling through the written word, has completed his new book, “Dragon Eyes”: a stirring tale that centers around a young girl who becomes a dragon master in order to free her kingdom from a tyrannical king.
“This is a story about a young girl whose life changed drastically when her kingdom was overrun by a ruthless king who wanted to conquer and enslave all the kingdoms and then the world,” writes Hobbs. “She found herself joining forces with a mythical creature that supposedly no longer existed. They became linked together in more ways than anyone thought was humanly possible in order for each to survive and try to restore peace to the land.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lawrence D. Hobbs’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this fantasy epic, where surprising twists await around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Dragon Eyes” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Dragon Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
“This is a story about a young girl whose life changed drastically when her kingdom was overrun by a ruthless king who wanted to conquer and enslave all the kingdoms and then the world,” writes Hobbs. “She found herself joining forces with a mythical creature that supposedly no longer existed. They became linked together in more ways than anyone thought was humanly possible in order for each to survive and try to restore peace to the land.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Lawrence D. Hobbs’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this fantasy epic, where surprising twists await around every corner. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “Dragon Eyes” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Dragon Eyes" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Contact
Hawes and Jenkins PublishingContact
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
Categories