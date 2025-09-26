Author Lawrence D. Hobbs’s New Book, "Dragon Eyes," is a Riveting Novel That Follows a Young Girl Who Teams Up with a Mythical Creature to Take Back Her Stolen Kingdom

Recent release “Dragon Eyes” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Lawrence D. Hobbs is a compelling fantasy adventure that follows Princess Sonya, a young girl whose kingdom is taken by a mad king that wishes to take over the world. After discovering a dragon, long believed to be extinct, Sonya will embark on a journey to become a dragon master and take back her land for good.