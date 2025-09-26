Michael G. Hickey’s Book, "Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch," Contains Captivating Verse That Fearlessly Explores the Full Breadth of Human Emotion Through Poetry and Prose

Recent release “Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing is Michael G. Hickey’s seventh book, is a provocative collection of verse with surprises on every page. These themes compel readers to reflect on the emotional and spiritual truths woven in and out of the human condition through a lens of surrealism, comedy, and tragedy.