Michael G. Hickey’s Book, "Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch," Contains Captivating Verse That Fearlessly Explores the Full Breadth of Human Emotion Through Poetry and Prose
Recent release “Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing is Michael G. Hickey’s seventh book, is a provocative collection of verse with surprises on every page. These themes compel readers to reflect on the emotional and spiritual truths woven in and out of the human condition through a lens of surrealism, comedy, and tragedy.
Seattle, WA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Michael G. Hickey, professor emeritus, earned a BA in creative writing from the University of Arizona (1987) and an MFA from the University of Washington (1992). His newest book, “Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch,” is riveting verse that will resonate with readers through the full range of human emotions, each brought to life through the author’s gift for poetry and prose Recently retired after thirty years as a creative writing professor, author Michael G.Hickey enjoys new endeavors such as art, photography, fashion design, and local theater, but mostly he cherishes being a full-time author. He has volunteered as a writing teacher for children at bereavement camps, juvenile offenders at youth detention, and adult inmates in federal prison. Hickey lives in Seattle, WA with his two teenage sons.
“Poetry and prose written primarily during the pandemic,” writes Hickey, “the title is
explained in the first piece but spoiler alert - technically there are no chinchillas.” (You’ll just have to read on about the orgies…) These NEW & SELECTED POEMS explore the full range of human emotion vis-à-vis realism and surrealism, comedy and tragedy, and the various points of fusion in-between.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Michael G. Hickey’s newest release is a must-read for fans of the poetry and prose genre, promising to resonate with readers from all walks of life long after the final entry.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Orgy at the Chinchilla Ranch" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
