Author Tony Quintero’s New Book, "The Value of a Human," is a Thought-Provoking Work That Explores the Concept of Human Value
Recent release “The Value of a Human” from Page Publishing author Tony Quintero takes readers into the world that humans have created for themselves from the past to the present and into the future, from birth to death, from the primitive horse and carriage to space travel.
Las Cruces, NM, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tony Quintero, from New Mexico, has completed his new book, “The Value of a Human”: a gripping work that challenges readers to question their preconceived notions about human value.
Author Tony Quintero is a music composer and the founder of Missions Global Visionary of the House of God (La Casa De Dios) in Mexico. A humanitarian and minister of world hunger, he feeds the physical and spiritual needs of immigrants from many countries. Quintero is also a developer and businessman.
Quintero writes, “In our world today, different voices tell humanity what the human life is worth. Who is guiding and telling humanity what life is worth? Who is the contemporary philosopher or scholar who understands the value of a human being? What gives value, and what takes away value from humanity? From birth to death, what kind of world have humans built to live on planet Earth? What empowering ideology will humanity choose to embrace and uplift our way of life? Has humanity evolved from a primitive state to a utopian state, or are we on a self-destructive path that devalues humanity? What will the value for humanity be in the future? The questions and answers in this book will help you decide the value of humanity on planet Earth. There will be questions, answers, doubts, fears, strengths, agreements, disagreements, and challenges that confront the value of humanity as you read this book.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tony Quintero’s thought-provoking work encourages readers to open their minds and ponder human equality.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Value of a Human" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
