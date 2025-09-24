Authors James Shepard and Savannah Cruit’s New Book, "Desserts for Senior Living Facilities," is a Collection of Dessert Recipes Designed to be Easily Made in Big Batches

Recent release “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities: (Big Batch Baking for Schools, Churches, and Large Institutions)” from Page Publishing authors James Shepard and Savannah Cruit is a cookbook of dessert recipes designed to be made in big barges for large groups. From pumpkin bars to zucchini bread, Shepard and Cruit offer up over ninety recipes that will appeal to a large variety of pallets.