Authors James Shepard and Savannah Cruit’s New Book, "Desserts for Senior Living Facilities," is a Collection of Dessert Recipes Designed to be Easily Made in Big Batches
Recent release “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities: (Big Batch Baking for Schools, Churches, and Large Institutions)” from Page Publishing authors James Shepard and Savannah Cruit is a cookbook of dessert recipes designed to be made in big barges for large groups. From pumpkin bars to zucchini bread, Shepard and Cruit offer up over ninety recipes that will appeal to a large variety of pallets.
Richmond, MN, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Shepard and Savannah Cruit have completed their new book, “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities: (Big Batch Baking for Schools, Churches, and Large Institutions)”: a unique cookbook that offers up a variety of sweet treats and baked goods that can be made in large quantities that can easily be served in any big institution.
Author James Shepard was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is blessed with a wonderful wife, three great kids, and three beautiful grandchildren. When not baking, he loves to can and garden, and can usually be found fixing something around the house.
Co-author Savannah Cruit grew up in Indiana and later moved to Minnesota to get her culinary degree. She worked in senior housing and as a pastry chef until deciding to get her nursing degree and move back to Indiana, where she married her childhood sweetheart and had a child, with a second on the way.
“We wrote this book not only to increase a baker’s repertoire of desserts but also to make the book simple enough for first-time cooks,” write Shepard and Cruit. “The wide variety of desserts from different categories will give an array of tasty treats to senior citizens. The recipes have many options and alternatives so that bakers are not just limited to our desserts. You can create your own lasting recipes and memories to share with others.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Shepard and Savannah Cruit’s cookbook offers up dozens of scrumptious and mouth-watering recipes that are sure to delight all sorts of pallets. From the sweeter side to more savory items, “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities” is the perfect resource for those looking to share a meal with a large group of people.
Readers who wish to experience this delectable work can purchase “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities: (Big Batch Baking for Schools, Churches, and Large Institutions)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author James Shepard was born and raised in St. Paul, Minnesota, and is blessed with a wonderful wife, three great kids, and three beautiful grandchildren. When not baking, he loves to can and garden, and can usually be found fixing something around the house.
Co-author Savannah Cruit grew up in Indiana and later moved to Minnesota to get her culinary degree. She worked in senior housing and as a pastry chef until deciding to get her nursing degree and move back to Indiana, where she married her childhood sweetheart and had a child, with a second on the way.
“We wrote this book not only to increase a baker’s repertoire of desserts but also to make the book simple enough for first-time cooks,” write Shepard and Cruit. “The wide variety of desserts from different categories will give an array of tasty treats to senior citizens. The recipes have many options and alternatives so that bakers are not just limited to our desserts. You can create your own lasting recipes and memories to share with others.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Shepard and Savannah Cruit’s cookbook offers up dozens of scrumptious and mouth-watering recipes that are sure to delight all sorts of pallets. From the sweeter side to more savory items, “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities” is the perfect resource for those looking to share a meal with a large group of people.
Readers who wish to experience this delectable work can purchase “Desserts for Senior Living Facilities: (Big Batch Baking for Schools, Churches, and Large Institutions)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories