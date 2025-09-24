Author Dr. Patty Poloka’s New Book, "The Frontline Heroes’ Crisis Toolbox: Mental Health Education and Practical Application," Offers Valuable Mental Health Information

Recent release “The Frontline Heroes’ Crisis Toolbox: Mental Health Education and Practical Application” from Page Publishing author Dr. Patty Poloka is an informative discussion of the psychological burdens that law enforcement officers must contend with and an excellent educational review of how police officials can become better equipped to cope with such hazardous confrontations.