Author Dr. Patty Poloka’s New Book, "The Frontline Heroes’ Crisis Toolbox: Mental Health Education and Practical Application," Offers Valuable Mental Health Information
Recent release “The Frontline Heroes’ Crisis Toolbox: Mental Health Education and Practical Application” from Page Publishing author Dr. Patty Poloka is an informative discussion of the psychological burdens that law enforcement officers must contend with and an excellent educational review of how police officials can become better equipped to cope with such hazardous confrontations.
Pittsburgh, PA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Patty Poloka, who was raised on the north side of Pittsburgh, has completed her new book, “The Frontline Heroes’ Crisis Toolbox: Mental Health Education and Practical Application”: an engaging work that shares valuable insight into mental health issues surrounding the life experiences of frontline workers and military members.
Dr. Patty Poloka is (at least) a fourth-generation military veteran. She retired from the Army National Guard on January 31, 2017, with over twenty-one years of continuous service. Her military occupational specialties were combat medic, multifunctional logistics, and military police. She retired at the rank of Major and was the Provost Marshall of Fort Indiantown Gap, PA training facility. She was a Pittsburgh police officer from 2000 to 2020. Patty was the first Pittsburgh Police Department Employee Wellness and Resource coordinator. She was also the Allegheny County Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) coordinator. Her education consists of a BS in criminal justice, an MS in psychology, and a doctorate in management and organizational leadership (DM). She is also a forensic psychophysiologist detective. Since retirement, she was the campaign manager for a military veteran who ran for mayor of Pittsburgh.
Patty has two school-age sons who are involved in rowing and volleyball at their Catholic high school. Her adult daughter is in the Air National Guard and is a respiratory therapist in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Dr. Poloka advocates for educating police on encounters with combat veterans, as highlighted in her doctoral research. She has also given numerous presentations on educating police on topics for which she has developed a curriculum. She discovered a void of books on mental health the way she determined they needed to be covered, as seen through the lens of public safety employees. The purpose of this book is to fill the void.
Dr. Poloka writes, “It is important to know where the experts, particularly in social science, draw their perspectives. Traditional scientists have data from experiments to provide validity. Social sciences such as psychology, sociology, and even criminology have a great deal to do with context. Various factors such as opportunity, the presence or absence of emotional intelligence, and cultural norms for the society or group being considered in a situation apply. Socioeconomic status should not be a determining factor about whether someone has enough emotional intelligence to handle a situation in a manner society considers ‘normal.’ However, the presence or absence of opportunity and access is something to consider.”
Published by Page Publishing, Dr. Patty Poloka’s thoughtful work shares information gleaned from personal experience as well as consultation with other experts.
