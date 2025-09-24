Authors LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD’s New Book, "Black to the Future," Explores Lessons Learned from the Historic Black Wall Street
Recent release “Black to the Future: Lessons From Black Wall Street for Community and Economic Prosperity” from Page Publishing authors LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD is a comprehensive overview of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which became known as Black Wall Street, exploring how this community’s story provides lessons for leaders and entrepreneurs who want to turn equity into action.
Houston, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD have completed their new book, “Black to the Future: Lessons From Black Wall Street for Community and Economic Prosperity”: a thought-provoking look at how Black Wall Street rose to prosperity in post-Civil War era America, and the unique lessons from Tulsa’s Greenwood District that built wealth, resilience, and cooperative infrastructure—and how their blueprint can guide us now.
Author LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD, cofounder of the Table SALT Group—a think tank and strategy firm focused on leadership, legacy, and impact for small businesses and communities—is an educator dedicated to researching entrepreneurship in underserved communities and the progress of historically Black universities in the Southern land-grant educational system.
Co-author William H. Turner, PhD, author of the critically acclaimed memoir “Harlan Renaissance: Stories of Black Life in Appalachian Coal”, retired as distinguished professor of Appalachian studies and regional ambassador from Berea College. Dr. Turner is a “prolific” author and historian known for decades of scholarship on African American culture and resilience.”
“Together, they bring historical insight and modern strategy to leaders and entrepreneurs who want to turn equity into action.”
Black to the Future is more than history. It’s a roadmap. By weaving together stories of Black Wall Street’s entrepreneurs with modern strategies, the book connects the past to urgent questions of the present:
• How can small businesses prepare for growth and investment?
• What does true economic independence look like?
• How do we preserve legacy while innovating for the future?
“This work reminds us that legacy is not something we inherit by chance—it’s something we build by choice,” says Dr. Samuel-Smith. “Black Wall Street’s story is not just one of tragedy, but of vision, innovation, and community strength that still speaks powerfully to us today.”
Dr. Turner, a distinguished social scientist who worked with Alex Haley on Roots, adds: “These lessons are not just historical—they’re actionable. They provide a guide for community leaders, entrepreneurs, and families who want to transform vision into sustainable impact.”
Published by Page Publishing, LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD’s enlightening series will demonstrate how one can gain insight into the present and beyond by looking toward the past. Engaging and eye-opening, “Black to the Future” will resonate with readers from all backgrounds as they discover a part of Black American history often overlooked, but vital to understanding the factors that can help the Blacks entrepreneurs and business owners of today while living in a world that is almost constantly working against them.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Black to the Future: Lessons From Black Wall Street for Community and Economic Prosperity” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
