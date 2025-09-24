Authors LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD’s New Book, "Black to the Future," Explores Lessons Learned from the Historic Black Wall Street

Recent release “Black to the Future: Lessons From Black Wall Street for Community and Economic Prosperity” from Page Publishing authors LaRachelle Samuel-Smith, PhD and William H. Turner, PhD is a comprehensive overview of the Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which became known as Black Wall Street, exploring how this community’s story provides lessons for leaders and entrepreneurs who want to turn equity into action.