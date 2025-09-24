Author George S. Karavitis’s New Book, "Gangs of Earth," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Find a Way to Escape a Strange and Isolated Juvenile Detention Facility
Recent release “Gangs of Earth” from Page Publishing author George S. Karavitis is a compelling novel that follows a young woman named Jasmine Prine, who is sent away to a juvenile facility after being wrongfully convicted of manslaughter. Fearing for her life as she realizes something at the facility is wrong, Jasmine considers how she might escape a potential future behind bars.
Fircrest, WA, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- George S. Karavitis, a retired attorney, retired US Coast Guard officer, and retired junior college professor who has a lifelong passion for the science-fiction genre, has completed his new book, “Gangs of Earth”: a gripping story of a young woman’s journey to uncover the truth behind the juvenile detention facility she has wrongfully been sentenced to.
Karavitis shares, “Jasmine Prine is in trouble, unjustly convicted of voluntary manslaughter and being transported to an isolated juvenile detention facility where she will face two years of ‘rehabilitation,’ at the end of which she will be ‘evaluated’ for probation or, if the authorities are not satisfied, remanded to adult prison to serve out the remainder of a twenty-year sentence. There is also something vaguely disturbing about her fellow inmates, as well as the guards and counselors at the camp—strange enough to trigger a paranoia that has her considering escape plans as an option. When Jasmine and 5 fellow prisoners arrive at the detention facility, they are turned over to two camp counselors who provide an orientation lecture and are then advised they will be temporarily moved to an isolated cabin in the woods due to a disease outbreak at the camp. After arrival they are locked into separate cells for the night. Jasmine suspects something else is going on.”
Published by Page Publishing, George S. Karavitis’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Jasmine’s journey to learn the truth and fight for her freedom. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Gangs of Earth” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving them eager for more right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Gangs of Earth" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
