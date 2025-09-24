Author George S. Karavitis’s New Book, "Gangs of Earth," Follows a Young Woman Who Must Find a Way to Escape a Strange and Isolated Juvenile Detention Facility

Recent release “Gangs of Earth” from Page Publishing author George S. Karavitis is a compelling novel that follows a young woman named Jasmine Prine, who is sent away to a juvenile facility after being wrongfully convicted of manslaughter. Fearing for her life as she realizes something at the facility is wrong, Jasmine considers how she might escape a potential future behind bars.