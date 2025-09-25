Author James Grady’s New Book, "Club Yokohama," is a Riveting Tale Inspired by True Events That Follows a Man’s Experiences in Serving His Nation in Okinawa and Vietnam
Recent release “Club Yokohama” from Page Publishing author James Grady is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around Jim Malloy, who finds his life forever changed as he embarks to serve his country in both Okinawa and later, Vietnam. After falling in love in Vietnam, everything changes once again and his future is left uncertain.
Lake Barrington, IL, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- James Grady, an avid sports fan and loving husband, as well as a veteran of the Marines who currently resides in Ball Ground, Georgia, has completed his new book, “Club Yokohama”: a stirring tale that follows a young man’s experiences in the Marines, and how his life is changed after his tour of duty in Vietnam.
In “Club Yokohama,” readers will find themselves transported back through time and history as they meet Jim Malloy, a young American eager to serve his nation. In 1945, he and other American soldiers invaded the island of Okinawa, Japan. Then in 1966, he experiences the trials and tribulations that come with training for Vietnam while, at the same time, falling in love and living life with a local. Subsequently, in 1988, everything changes for Jim.
“This story is totally fiction,” writes Grady. “For those who know me, especially family and friends, I feel some clarification is necessary. Although still fiction, the chapters taking place in 1966 are based on actual events and incidents I experienced. Those things in Okinawa and in Vietnam really happened. The chapters from 1945 and 1988 are totally creations from my imagination.”
Published by Page Publishing, James Grady’s enthralling tale will keep readers spellbound as they follow this thrilling coming-of-age tale set against the backdrop of American military operations in the Pacific Theatre during the mid twentieth century. Drawing upon the author’s own experiences, “Club Yokohama” will keep the pages turning, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Club Yokohama” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
