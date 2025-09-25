Author James Grady’s New Book, "Club Yokohama," is a Riveting Tale Inspired by True Events That Follows a Man’s Experiences in Serving His Nation in Okinawa and Vietnam

Recent release “Club Yokohama” from Page Publishing author James Grady is a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around Jim Malloy, who finds his life forever changed as he embarks to serve his country in both Okinawa and later, Vietnam. After falling in love in Vietnam, everything changes once again and his future is left uncertain.