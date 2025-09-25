Author Jane O’Hara’s New Book, “A Summertime Birthday,” a Special Tale for Children Who Celebrate Their Birthdays During Everyone’s Favorite Time of Year
Recent release “A Summertime Birthday” from Page Publishing author Jane O’Hara helps little ones get ready for all of the excitement that a summertime birthday can bring, and the magic of sharing with friends and family.
Breezy Point, NY, September 25, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jane O’Hara has completed her new book, “A Summertime Birthday”: a charming and delightful story that celebrates the joy and fun of birthdays in the summertime.
Author Jane O’Hara was inspired to write her birthday book series when her son was born on Christmas Eve of 2021, and her nephew was born the next day on Christmas. Her books are also inspired by her husband, who was born on Halloween, and her own experience of being born the day after St. Patrick’s Day. For her and her family, having a birthday on a holiday or special time of year is always cause for extra joy and celebration. “A Summertime Birthday” is the second of the series to be published.
O’Hara writes, “Snacks the Birthday Troll is always hungry for snacks and almost always up to no good! He might be stealing somebody’s treats or making mischief, but he’s always having a birthday blast! Can you find snacks hidden in each page?”
Published by Page Publishing, Jane O’Hara’s light and happy tale features colorful illustrations that bring the characters and setting to life.
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful and heartwarming work can purchase “A Summertime Birthday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
