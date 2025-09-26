Author Ilean Baltodano’s New Book, “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas,” Explores the Link Between Christopher Columbus and Judaism in America

Recent release “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas” from Page Publishing author Ilean Baltodano is a comprehensive look at the history of Judaism in America, as well as an in-depth exploration of how Christopher Columbus may have brought the first Jews to America with him on his voyage to the New World.