Author Ilean Baltodano’s New Book, “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas,” Explores the Link Between Christopher Columbus and Judaism in America
Recent release “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas” from Page Publishing author Ilean Baltodano is a comprehensive look at the history of Judaism in America, as well as an in-depth exploration of how Christopher Columbus may have brought the first Jews to America with him on his voyage to the New World.
Benicia, CA, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Ilean Baltodano, a native of Nicaragua who holds a master of science degree in human resources and organizational development from the University of San Francisco, has completed her new book, “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas”: a compelling look at how Columbus may have brought the first Jews to America during his discovery of the New World, as well an engaging guide to Jewish history and culture in the twenty-first century.
After a career working in human resources for a major energy supplier, author Ilean Baltodano is now happily retired and thriving in her multiple roles as a grandmother, writer, community volunteer, and global traveler. She also enjoys playing the piano. Through her travel adventures, she educates herself about the value of connecting with the global community. Through her writing and her YouTube channel, she advocates against the injustices in Nicaragua, humanity, and Mother Earth.
In this intrepidly written guide, Ilean Baltodano shares what she has learned since she began her odyssey of inquiry: Who are the Jewish people? Is Judaism a religion? When did Jews first arrive in the Americas? What lessons can we learn from the Holocaust? What is Zionism? These are some of the questions that are discussed in a straightforward and compassionate manner. Students and adult readers will also enjoy this invitation to learn more about the theory that Christopher Columbus enabled Jews to step foot in the Americas.
“For those readers who are relatively unacquainted with Jewish people, Jewish culture, and Judaic history, this compact book offers a brief overview of the complexities of Judaism in the twenty-first century,” shares Baltodano. “Those readers who are familiar with Jewish culture and history may find here a convenient springboard from which to do further research, as facilitated by the enticingly lengthy bibliography.
Published by Page Publishing, Ilean Baltodano’s engaging guide will help readers gain new insight into Jewish identity and culture in America, all while discovering the possible Jewish roots of Christopher Columbus and his connection to the Jewish diaspora being brought to America.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “SAILING WITH COLUMBUS: The Arrival of Judaism in the Americas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
