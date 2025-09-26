Author Haylie Hall’s New Book, "Just 1 More Cupcake Please!" Follows a Young Girl Who Can’t Help But to Ask for One of Her Mother’s Freshly Baked Cupcakes
Recent release “Just 1 More Cupcake Please!” from Page Publishing author Haylie Hall is a charming tale that follows a young girl named Haylie, who awakens one morning to the smell of freshly baked cupcakes her mother has made for her teacher. Heading downstairs into the kitchen, Haylie is overcome by her love of cupcakes and is eager to try one for herself.
New York, NY, September 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Haylie Hall, who loves to bake with her mother, has completed her new book, “Just 1 More Cupcake Please!”: a riveting story of a young girl who simply can’t contain herself when she discovers her mom has baked a fresh batch of cupcakes.
“‘Just 1 More Cupcake Please!’ is a delightful story about Haylie and her love for her mother’s homemade cupcakes,” shares the author. “One day, while her mother is baking a fresh batch, Haylie sneaks into the kitchen, drawn by the irresistible aroma. Despite her mother’s laughter and gentle reminders to wait, Haylie can’t resist asking for just one more cupcake. The story captures the warmth of family moments and the simple joys of childhood indulgence.”
Published by Page Publishing, Haylie Hall’s adorable tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Haylie’s journey to have just one more cupcake, despite her mother’s protests. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Celeste DiCastanado, “Just 1 More Cupcake Please!” is a perfect addition for any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Just 1 More Cupcake Please!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
