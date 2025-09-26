Author Haylie Hall’s New Book, "Just 1 More Cupcake Please!" Follows a Young Girl Who Can’t Help But to Ask for One of Her Mother’s Freshly Baked Cupcakes

Recent release “Just 1 More Cupcake Please!” from Page Publishing author Haylie Hall is a charming tale that follows a young girl named Haylie, who awakens one morning to the smell of freshly baked cupcakes her mother has made for her teacher. Heading downstairs into the kitchen, Haylie is overcome by her love of cupcakes and is eager to try one for herself.