AMPP Marks World Maritime Day 2025 by Highlighting Corrosion Prevention’s Role in Protecting Oceans

AMPP joins the global maritime community in marking World Maritime Day 2025, emphasizing how corrosion prevention extends the life of ships, ports, and offshore assets. Through standards like AMPP MR21506-2025 and global partnerships with IMO, AMPP reduces waste, lowers emissions, protects ecosystems, and strengthens resilience across the maritime supply chain.