AMPP Champions PIPES Act of 2025 to Strengthen U.S. Pipeline Infrastructure
Houston, TX, September 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) today announced its strong support for H.R. 5301, the Promoting Innovation in Pipeline Efficiency and Safety (PIPES) Act of 2025, a bipartisan bill that reauthorizes and modernizes the nation’s pipeline safety programs under the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA).
The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee passed the amended bill, which now advances to subsequent committee votes.
H.R. 5301 provides a forward-looking framework to bolster domestic energy infrastructure, enhance public safety, and invest in cutting-edge pipeline integrity technologies. It includes key provisions on workforce development, corrosion mitigation, excavation damage prevention, geohazard risk, and the unique safety considerations of emerging fuels such as hydrogen.
“This legislation reflects a proactive, bipartisan commitment to strengthening America’s pipeline systems for the next generation,” said CEO AMPP Alan Thomas. “We applaud our House representatives on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee for recognizing that corrosion control and materials performance are national infrastructure imperatives. As the global leader in standards and certification for pipeline integrity, AMPP stands ready to support the bill’s final passage and implementation.”
During the markup session, Congressman John Garamendi (D-CA) emphasized the urgent need to understand how corrosion affects next-generation hydrogen pipelines, reinforcing AMPP’s long-standing advocacy for research-based safety standards across traditional and emerging energy sectors.
AMPP will continue championing this legislation during its Advocacy Days this November, where members will meet with federal lawmakers to push for final passage.
Register now to join AMPP for one of its Advocacy Days: https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs/advocacy-day
For more information on AMPP’s legislative agenda, visit: https://www.ampp.org/about/government-affairs/legislative-agenda
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
